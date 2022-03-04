Connect with us

November 24, 2021 | Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana addresses delegates at the 7th Devolution Conference during the official opening ceremony officiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta/CoG

Kibwana goes for Makueni Senate seat after 2 terms as Governor

Kibwana is constitutionally barred for seeking a third term since the Constitution (2010) prescribes at two-term limit. A single term runs for five years.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has announced his intention to seek the county’s Senate seat in the August 9 General Election after completing his second and final term.

While making the announcement at ATC Kwakathoka in Makueni, he affirmed that he will seek the seat under the Azimio la Umoja alliance led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Kibwana’s announcement sets the stage for a possible switch in roles with Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr having announced his bid for the gubernatorial seat. He has served as single term as Senator having taken over from his late father Mutula Kilonzo.

