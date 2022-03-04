Kibwana goes for Makueni Senate seat after 2 terms as Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has announced his intention to seek the county’s Senate seat in the August 9 General Election after completing his second and final term.
Kibwana is constitutionally barred for seeking a third term since the Constitution (2010) prescribes at two-term limit. A single term runs for five years.
While making the announcement at ATC Kwakathoka in Makueni, he affirmed that he will seek the seat under the Azimio la Umoja alliance led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.
Kibwana’s announcement sets the stage for a possible switch in roles with Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr having announced his bid for the gubernatorial seat. He has served as single term as Senator having taken over from his late father Mutula Kilonzo.