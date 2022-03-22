Connect with us

Kibochi urged the participants to use the opportunity for the betterment of not only themselves, but for the greater good. /COURTESY

Kenya

Kibochi opens the 2022 East Africa Standby Force (EASF) Command Post Exercise in Nairobi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Robert Kibochi on Monday presided over the official opening of the East Africa Standby Force (EASF) Command Post Exercise (CPX) 2022 dubbed ‘Mashariki Salaam’ at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) leadership centre in Karen, Nairobi.

The Command Post Exercise (CPX) is scheduled to run from March 21 to 31, 2022 and is aimed at assessing the EASF’s structures and member states in planning, preparation and execution of multidimensional peace support operations.

Speaking in the event, General Kibochi urged the participants to use the opportunity for the betterment not only of themselves, but for the greater good that a better prepared EASF will have on the peace keeping and the management of crisis in the region.

“The EASF as an organization has a crucial role to play in the ever-changing security environment that we find ourselves in nowadays. It is therefore imperative that it continues to develop and adapt to the situations as needed,” General Kibochi said.

Kibochi noted that the training has been tailored to encompass all aspects and realities in security protocols in order to ensure a well-rounded workforce.

“The threats that present themselves today often require capabilities that match, and even exceed it at times, and it is therefore necessary that we endeavor in always being mission ready for any and all deployments,” he said.

EASF was established in 2004 with the main objectives of discharging in a timely manner.

It is also tasked with maintaining peace and security, through regional conflict prevention, management and resolution and, the capability to respond effectively to crises within the Eastern Africa region and across the African continent as a whole as mandated by the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council.

Present in the event was the Exercise Director Brigadier Dixon Chivatsi, the Director EASF Secretariat Brigadier General Getachew Shiferaw Fayisa and the representative of the EASF Chairperson Lieutenant Colonel Nils Rienks.

