March 9, 2022 | President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, Nairobi/PSCU

DIPLOMACY

Kenyatta vows to challenge ‘illegal’ sanctions on Zimbabwe after talks with Mnangagwa

President Kenyatta gave the undertaking on Wednesday when he hosted his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Nairobi.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to lead global efforts that will seek an end to “illegal” sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by western nations.

President Kenyatta gave the undertaking on Wednesday when he hosted his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Nairobi.

“We’ve continued to emphasize our strong determination to continue with our support of Zimbabwe against the illegal sanctions that have been imposed on that country and continue to cause undue problems, issues and trouble for the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We consider this to be unfair for these hardships are artificially created and we continue to call on the international community to remove these illegal sanctions,” President Kenyatta explained.

Mnangagwa arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday for a three-day State Visit at the invitation of his host.

Western nations including the United States, Britain and the European Union imposed economic sanctions on Zimbabwe in 2003 following rights abuses and election rigging by the then autocratic regime of deposed President Robert Mugabe under the governing ZANU-PF.

A UN Special Rapporteur has been assessing the impact of sanctions.

Mnangagwa, who succeeded Mugabe after an unsuccessful attempt to dislodge him from the vice presidency by a cabal in the governing party linked to then First Lady Grace Mugabe, has alleged western nations sustaining the economic sanctions are out to punish the southern African nation for its land reform program which displaced white commercial farmers.

