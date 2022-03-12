x
Banda succumbed to colon cancer on Friday in Lusaka at the age of 85 years/XINHUA-File

Africa

Kenyatta mourns former Zambian president Rupiah Banda

President Kenyatta described the former Head of State as a pan-Africanist who dedicated his long political career to the wellbeing, progress and unity of Zambians and the entire African continent.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to President Hakainde Hichilema, the Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia following the death of the country’s fourth president Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

In the message of comfort, also addressed to the family of Banda, the President described the former Head of State as a pan-Africanist who dedicated his long political career to the wellbeing, progress and unity of Zambians and the entire African continent.

“It is unfortunate that death has robbed us of President Banda, a gallant son of Africa and independence hero who dedicated most of his life to the freedom, wellbeing and progress not only of the Zambian nation but the entire Africa.

“Having emerged from the brutal independence struggle in early 1960’s, President Banda served Zambia with distinction in different public service roles before rising to become the country’s fourth president in 2008.

“To my brother President Hichilema, the Government and the people of Zambia, please receive my deepest sympathies and those of Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning your nation’s hero.

“To the family of President Banda, I pray that God the Almighty comforts all of you as you come to terms with your beloved’s demise,” President Kenyatta condoled.

Banda succumbed to colon cancer on Friday in Lusaka at the age of 85 years.

