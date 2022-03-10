v
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta said the agreements will enable Kenya and Zimbabwe to cooperate in addressing challenges facing them particularly youth unemployment/PSCU

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Zimbabwe seal deals on political consultations, air crash investigations

The bilateral agreements, all memoranda of understanding (MoU), covered political and diplomatic consultations; tourism and wildlife conservation; and civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents investigations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Kenya and Zimbabwe have signed seven bilateral agreements on political and diplomatic consultations following high-level talks led by Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Kenyatta hosted Mnangagwa at State House Nairobi on Wednesday following his arrival in Kenya on Tuesday for a three-day State Visit.

The bilateral agreements, all memoranda of understanding (MoU), covered political and diplomatic consultations; tourism and wildlife conservation; and civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents investigations.

Others were on women empowerment and community development; youth affairs; cooperatives; and sports and recreation activities.

President Kenyatta said the agreements will enable Kenya and Zimbabwe to cooperate in addressing challenges facing them particularly youth unemployment.

He pointed out that the signing of the agreement on women empowerment was particularly since it was entered into, a day after yesterday’s International Women’s Day national celebrations during which Kenya re-dedicated herself to the attainment of her ambitions gender goals.

“This MoU will go a long way in realizing this important development agenda. It seeks to promote a closer working relationship between our two countries in achieving the shared vision of women empowerment and community development, and also facilitate the sharing of knowledge, strategies and technology for our women,” President Kenyatta said.

The President noted that his Zimbabwean counterpart’s visit had not only renewed the two nations friendship and brotherly ties but also re-invigorated the strong historical relations that exists between the African states.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The friendship between our two countries and peoples goes back to the days before independence, with many people from the Shona community who are now recognized and regularized as Kenyan citizens, settled in our country in 1960,” the President said.

On multilateral cooperation, President Kenyatta congratulated Zimbabwe on its recent election into the African Union Peace and Security Council, and assured President Mnangagwa of Kenya’s strong backing during his country’s two-year tenure.

President Kenyatta also called on the international community to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe saying the restrictions were hurting the Southern Africa nation.

The President termed the sanctions as illegal, and assured Zimbabwe of Kenya’s continued advocacy to ensure that the restrictions are lifted.

“And this we consider to be unfair for these hardships were artificially created and we continue to call on the international community to remove these illegal sanctions,” the President said during a joint press briefing with his visiting Zimbabwe counterpart.

On his part, President Mnangagwa reiterated his Kenyan counterparts call on the international community to lift sanctions placed upon his country terming the restrictions as unilateral.

The Zimbabwe Head of State said his visit to Kenya was aimed at deepening the strong and historical bilateral relations between Nairobi and Harare.

“My visit to Kenya is aimed at consolidating our relations by refocusing our cooperation to increase bilateral trade, investment, tourism, transport, science and technology and innovation among other aspects such as defense and security matters,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said unity of purpose would help Kenya and Zimbabwe to effectively deal with emerging challenges such as terrorism and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We affirmed the need for cooperation with bilateral commitment at global levels to deal with pandemics of this nature now and in the future. Both Zimbabwe and Kenya are committed to enhance cooperation towards mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and other environmental issues,” the Zimbabwean leader said.

At the bilateral meeting, Zimbabwe donated to Kenya 100 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to boost the fight against Covid-19.

Earlier, President Mnangagwa, who arrived in the country on Tuesday evening, was received at State House, Nairobi by President Kenyatta in an elaborate state reception that included a guard of honor mounted by the Kenya Air Force and a 21-gun-salute.

Head of Public Dr Joseph Kinyua and Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Peter Munya (Agriculture), Amina Mohamed (Sports), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Attorney General Paul Kihara were among senior Government officials at the bilateral talks.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

CDC Country Director lauds Busia for impressive COVID vaccine uptake

Bulterys said he was pleased that the County has made progress in terms of scaling up vaccination to manage the spread of COVID-19.

16 hours ago

County News

Court rejects Mukhtar’s bid to cling to power, clears way for Abdi’s return

Justices Imaana Laibuta, Wanjiru Karanja and Hannah Okwengu argued that the decision not to grant Mukhtar the injunctive relief sought pending appeal "would by no...

16 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Salat says KANU tired of ‘babysitting’ Kalonzo, asks Moi to join Azimio

Speaking during the launch of the KANU Manifesto on Wednesday, Salat said the Wiper Leader is taking so long to make up his mind...

17 hours ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

MFA says 26 Kenyan students stranded in Ukraine rescued, headed to Poland

The students were under the escort of officials from the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kenya in Ukraine led by Dr Anatoliy Kovalenko,...

17 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyatta vows to challenge ‘illegal’ sanctions on Zimbabwe after talks with Mnangagwa

President Kenyatta gave the undertaking on Wednesday when he hosted his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Nairobi.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan religious leaders join alliance to fight modern-day slavery

The commitment represents a pan-African coalition of ethical leaders to fight an injustice that affects more than 40 million people globally.

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Makueni Women Rep quits gubernatorial race after talks with Kalonzo

Museo who intended to vie for the governor’s seat disclosed that she shelved her ambitions after extensive consultations with the Wiper Democratic Party Leader...

22 hours ago

CBC

CBC learners are hands-on, more useful compared to 8-4-4 counterparts: Mandago

Mandago said a majority of parents and other Kenyans were ready to embrace the new education programme if well implemented since the programme would...

22 hours ago