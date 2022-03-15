Kenya, Saudi Arabia sign pact to enhance cooperation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Mar 15 – Kenya and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Consultations aimed at strengthening the existing friendly relations.

The pact was signed between Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and her Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

They also launched the first session of the Kenya – Saudi Arabia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) and emphasized the significance of this inaugural session as the commencement of a new era of meaningful high-level engagements.

The two Leaders applauded the cordial strong bilateral ties existing between the two nations noting the significance of the inaugural JCC session as the commencement of a new era of meaningful high-level engagements and cooperation in the areas of ICT; transport; labour and consular affairs; and development cooperation.

“The JCC framework sets the stage for deeper cooperation and reaffirms the close and robust relations that we have,” CS Omamo noted.

“I believe that this milestone is a manifestation of the fortitude that our countries and peoples have to deepen, reinforce and expand our relations of mutual interest,” the Cabinet Secretary added.

During the bilateral meeting, held on Sunday, different aspects of cooperation and matters of mutual interest aimed at advancing bilateral relations between Kenya and Saudi Arabia were discussed.

The Ministers resolved to continue working together and underscored the importance of holding regular JCC meetings to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and diversify future cooperation in all fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

On the sidelines of the JCC, the Cabinet Secretary held bilateral talks with Abdullah Nasser Abuthnain, Vice Minister of Human Resource and Social Development for Labour in Riyadh. Discussions focused on labour and consular matters between Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

She also paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dr. Majid Bin Abdullah Alkassabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing trade and investments and other potential areas of cooperation.

On Sunday, Omamo met with members of staff at Kenya Embassy in Riyadh.

Others in attendance were Kenya’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Amb. Peter N. R. O. Ogego, Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Kenya Amb. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Salman, Amb. Galma Boru, Director General, Bilateral and Political Affairs, Amb. Arthur Andambi, Director Middle East Directorate among other ministry officials.