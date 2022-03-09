Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Power says it has enough electricity to charge 50,000 buses and 2 million motorcycles during off-peak hours. /FILE

Kenya

Kenya Power says it has capacity to support an e-mobility system

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Kenya Power now says it has enough power to support an electric-mobility system following the introduction of the first electric passenger buses in the country on Wednesday.

According to the Company’s Managing Director Rosemary Oduor, Kenya Power has enough electricity to charge 50,000 buses and 2 million motorcycles during off-peak hours.

In a statement, Oduor pointed out that the company has an installed capacity of 2991 MW, and an off-peak load of 1200 MW.

“It is a phenomenal industry that will have a huge impact on the economy, while protecting the environment,” she stated.

She explained that this is enough power to support the entire e-mobility ecosystem, including powering charging stations for domestic and business use.

She further stated that the initiative “will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs to young and creative Kenyans and has the potential to make the country the regional leader in this space.”

To support the growth of electrified motorization in the country, Oduor said that “Kenya Power has established a liaison office which will act as our one-stop shop to champion the Company’s e-mobility business.”

“Through this office, we will work with other stakeholders to support the development of the e-mobility eco-system, which will include the identification of sites for potential charging stations, as well as requisite geo-mapping software to enable users locate the nearest charging station.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Electric mobility startup, BasiGo has launched the first electric passenger bus in the country that is set to revolutionize the transport industry.

Currently, the firm is undertaking a pilot program with two bus operators to show that the concept can work in Kenya.

Citi Hoppa and Eastland Eagles are the pilot partners for the project. The buses will be plying the CBD to JKIA and City Stadium to Dandora route.

Each 25-seater bus will retail at Sh5 million, and commuters will pay Sh20 per kilometer.

Further, BasiGo has a portal, where the customers will log in and they will be able to see the location of the bus, charge in the bus, and electricity potential of the bus on payments.

Oduor explained that Kenya Power in addition to BasiGo is in talks with five other e-mobility players who are either presently operating in the market or planning to make an entry and we are looking forward to working with even more as the industry develops.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Power announces delay in prepaid token generation, postpaid bill payment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Kenya Power has announced a delay in prepaid token generation and postpaid bill payment due to technical hitch being...

6 days ago

Kenya

Kenya Power customer cut off over brother’s Sh133,000 bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Kenya Power Company has reconnected a customer whose supply had been cut-off by its staff in a bid...

January 28, 2022

Kenya

6 Kenya Power staff freed, three others charged over national blackout

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Six senior staff at the Kenya Power Company have been freed due to lack of evidence linking them to...

January 26, 2022

Kenya

Kenya Power: Plans underway to introduce all-electric cars in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – Kenya Power says plans are in top gear to have the country move into an all-electric vehicle space. The...

January 21, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt working on further reduction of power costs: CS Juma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has exuded confidence that the ongoing reforms to reduce the cost of electricity in...

January 21, 2022

County News

PS Kihalangwa: Measures we have put in place to reduce vandalism

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – Energy Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa says power stations and some power lines will be designated as restricted areas in...

January 21, 2022

Kenya

Police to detain 9 Kenya Power managers for eight more days in black out probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Nine Kenya Power managers will now be detained for eight days to allow police complete their investigations over alleged...

January 19, 2022

County News

10 Kenya Power managers arrested over sabotage after last week’s blackout

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 19 – Ten Kenya Power managers have been arrested for alleged sabotage following last week’s national blackout. According to the Director...

January 19, 2022