Kenya Pipeline Company contains Kisumu oil spill

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 4 – The Kenya Pipeline Company has finally contained the oil spill which was detected along the Sinendet-Kisumu pipeline at Kanyamedha area on Thursday.

The Pipeline Company’s Managing Director Macharia Irungu said in a statement Friday that the Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the site following the incident where emergency procedures were immediately initiated.

“Among them, containment and recovery of hydrocarbons by reticulation of the product back to pump station (PS) 28 in Kisumu to prevent it from spreading further,” Irungu said.

He called on the residents to stay away from the site to enable the KPC team undertake the repairs to minimize the dangers of the spillage.

“KPC is working closely with the Provincial Administration, the Police OCPD and other relevant arms of government to ensure safety of members of the public,’’ he stated.

Irungu assured the members of the public that the incident has not affected petroleum products availability both in the country and region.

He added that the company has sufficient stocks for all the grades across the depots in the country.

The KPC MD said that they will continue to share regular updates about this incident, and it is resolved.

On Friday, residents of Obunga and Kanyamedha in Kisumu defied police orders on siphoning of fuel following the burst last night.

Locals armed with Jerricans says the cost of living has pushed them to scoop the leaking oil.

What caused the burst still is under investigations.