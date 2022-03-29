Kenya Kwanza led by DP Ruto takes campaigns to Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Kenya Kwanza team is on Tuesday expected to take their popularization campaigns to Kitui County, where they will hold a series of rallies in various stop overs.

The team led by Deputy President William Ruto will be hosted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Kitui Governor aspirant Jonathan Mueke and a host of Ukambani leaders in the hustler movement.

The team will hold their first rally at Kitui town in Kitui Central Constituency and then head to Kitui rural constituency where they will also engage residents.

On Monday, Ruto was in Msambweni where he held a public rally and campaigned for Kenya Kwanza.

During the event he said leaders should not use State House to sow seeds of discord.

He said at no point had he thought of overthrowing a Government he played a central role to form.

Dr Ruto challenged leaders to use State House as a symbol of uniting the country.

“It [State House] should not be a field of planting the seeds of hatred that will divide Kenyans,” he noted.

The Deputy President said he had supported President Kenyatta unconditionally when his current friends were against him.

“Even if you do not support my presidential bid, do not use falsehoods against me,” he pleaded.