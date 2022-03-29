Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP William Ruto

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza led by DP Ruto takes campaigns to Kitui

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Kenya Kwanza team is on Tuesday expected to take their popularization campaigns to Kitui County, where they will hold a series of rallies in various stop overs.

The team led by Deputy President William Ruto will be hosted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Kitui Governor aspirant Jonathan Mueke and a host of Ukambani leaders in the hustler movement.

The team will hold their first rally at Kitui town in Kitui Central Constituency and then head to Kitui rural constituency where they will also engage residents.

On Monday, Ruto was in Msambweni where he held a public rally and campaigned for Kenya Kwanza.

During the event he said leaders should not use State House to sow seeds of discord.

He said at no point had he thought of overthrowing a Government he played a central role to form.

Dr Ruto challenged leaders to use State House as a symbol of uniting the country.

“It [State House] should not be a field of planting the seeds of hatred that will divide Kenyans,” he noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President said he had supported President Kenyatta unconditionally when his current friends were against him.

“Even if you do not support my presidential bid, do not use falsehoods against me,” he pleaded.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EAC

EAC welcomes seventh member as Heads of State formally admit DRC to the bloc

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the current chair of the bloc which also comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

4 mins ago

Kenya

24.5mn Kenyans registered in the various political parties – Nderitu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu says 24.5 million Kenyans have been registered in the eighty-two political parties...

17 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We stopped dishing out sympathy votes: Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Monday said the police will not effect arrests on hate speech and other related offences saying such arrests...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hate speech arrests? Not anymore. We will effect arrests after polls: Kibicho

Kibicho who spoke during an interview on Citizen Radio on Monday said the ministry was not interested in "wasting resources" going after politicians cited...

2 hours ago

Kenya

The rainy season is finally here – Met Department

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Kenya Meteorological Department on Tuesday alerted Kenyans on the start of the rain season, which had delayed over...

2 hours ago

County News

Nairobi Metropolitan Services moves to regulate boda boda sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has elaborated on the measures it has taken to regulate the boda boda sector...

3 hours ago

Kenya

‘Trash has value’: Kenyan inventor turns plastic into bricks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – “Plastic still has value,” said Nzambi Matee of the mountains of discarded oil drums, laundry buckets, yoghurt tubs and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kajiado county loses millions in land rate row with Tata Chemicals Ltd

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Kajiado county government has been losing revenue amounting to millions over uncollected land rates and royalties from Tata Chemicals...

3 hours ago