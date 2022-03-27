Kenya Kwanza Leaders vow to relocate operations at port of Mombasa from Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance have pledged to relocate operations of the port of Mombasa from Naivasha.

The leaders and local politicians from the coast accused the government of neglecting the economic needs of Mombasa residents.

They said it was irresponsible for the Government to relocate the port of Mombasa to Naivasha rendering locals jobless.

They spoke in Mombasa in the company of Deputy President William Ruto.

They were Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Mohammed Ali (Nyali),Feisal Bader (Msambweni), David Sankok (nominated) former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

Kindiki assured Mombasa residents that the Kenya Kwanza administration will revive their economy by bringing back the port to Mombasa.

He said: “We will return the port from someone’s land in Naivasha back to Mombasa.”

Ali said restoring the port’s full operations in Mombasa will help restore the deteriorating economy of the coast.

“The people of the coast want their port back, they are not interested in empty political rhetoric,” he stated.

Jumwa said coastal leaders will work with like-minded leaders committed to addressing the needs of coast residents citing the relocation of the port.

On his part, Ruto has said wheeler-dealers have derailed the government’s development agenda to advance their political interests.

The Deputy President said the use of public resources to fund political campaigns had denied Kenyans essential services.

Ruto said he was disappointed by the move to divert funds meant for agriculture to fund Jubilee Party campaigns.

“It is not possible that this week alone, when people are dying of hunger, Sh1 billion has been withdrawn to buy politicians back to Jubilee.”

Ruto said some of the leaders in Government were out of touch with reality on the ground and blind to challenges facing the people.

“They do not know that Kenyans lack food that is why they are taking funds meant for agriculture and using it for campaigns.”

The Deputy President also pointed out the abandoning of the Big Four Agenda, which was meant to create jobs for Kenyans, as another programme that the government ought to have prioritized.

Ichungwa said the government was losing huge sums of money meant for development to Jubilee Party political campaigns.

The Kikuyu MP warned those misusing public funds to buy politicians that their efforts will end up being an exercise in futility.

“You will buy politicians, but they cannot buy the people who are eager for change,” he stated.

Omar said it was time Kenyans ended the reign of three families that have dominated Kenyan politics.