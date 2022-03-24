Kenya Kwanza leaders root for downward review of fuel prices, pro-poor policies

ATHI RIVER, Kenya, Mar 24 — Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to steer clear of succession politics and focus on fixing the economy.

The leaders asked the President to focus on addressing the high cost of living instead of campaigning for opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula said President Kenyatta was preoccupied with succession politics at a time when he should be addressing the economic challenges facing Kenyans.

He said: “For the last two months, President Kenyatta has focused on campaigning for Raila, he is not aware that Kenyans are suffering due to the high cost of basic commodities.”

They spoke in Athi River and Mlolongo in Machakos County in the company of Deputy President William Ruto.

Others were ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala) and Victor Munyaka (Machakos).

Mudavadi said there was need to address the rising cost of living for the sake of economically challenged citizens who are currently suffering.

He said: “We must reduce the price of fuel, gas, foodstuff, and drugs. We do not want an economy that only favors the rich.”

Gachagua said the country was better off in the hands of leaders who understood the challenges facing ordinary citizens.

He said: “The problem we have in the country is that we have leaders who cannot relate to the struggles of ordinary citizens.” Kenya Kwanza leaders address a public rally in Athi River, Machakos/DPPS

Munyaka called on President Kenyatta and his “handshake partner”, Mr Odinga, to reduce the skyrocketing prices of basic household commodities.”

He said: “Kenyans are suffering as a result of the high cost of living, the cost of basic commodities is too high for ordinary citizens.”

Musyoka asked President Kenyatta to look into the country’s deteriorating economy that is affecting Kenyans.

He: “I urge President Kenyatta to have mercy on the people that voted for him.”

Kithure said it was unfortunate that Kenyans have not witnessed any meaningful development in President Kenyatta’s second term.

He said: “We have only had three projects, Handshake, Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and the Azimio project in his second term.”

On his part, Dr. Ruto said Kenya Kwanza has a solid plan that will address the high cost of basic commodities.

The Deputy President said they will invest in agriculture with the aim of improving farmers’ productivity a situation that will reduce food prices in the country.

He said: “We must reorganize our agricultural sector so that we can have food products at affordable prices for all.”

The leaders also called on Government to allow scrap metal dealers to operate without unnecessary government interference.

Kindiki said: “We are asking the Government to remove the license fee requirement for scrap metal dealers because most cannot afford the required amount.”