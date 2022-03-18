Kenya exceeds 17mn mark in COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – Over 17 million Kenyans have been vaccinated since the vaccination exercise kicked off with a 0.4 percent positivity rate being recorded.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health, a total of 17.2 million vaccines have been administered across the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stated that from the data, 7,949,911 people are partially vaccinated while 7,906,540 are fully vaccinated.

The CS indicated that 1,154,110 doses have been administered to persons aged between 15 and 17 years while 267,991 are booster doses.

“In the last 24 hours, 24,116 vaccines have been administered while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 13,260,” he stated.

He further pointed out that “the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 29.0 percent and the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.”

Nyeri is the leading county in terms of number of vaccinations administered with 262,920 adults fully vaccinated. The county has an adult population of 510,028 people of which 51.6% are fully vaccinated.

Marsabit County has the least number of people vaccinated. With an adult population of 219,170, only 20,982 adults have been vaccinated representing 9.6% of the total population.

Nairobi County has the highest number of booster doses received (92,871) followed by Nakuru (21,562) then Kiambu (17,811). Wajir, Marsabit and Lamu have the least number of people who have received the booster with 108,74 and 51 people respectively.

No death has been recorded in the last 24 hours leaving the cumulative fatalities at 5,647.