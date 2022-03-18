Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM

Capital Health

Kenya exceeds 17mn mark in COVID-19 vaccination

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – Over 17 million Kenyans have been vaccinated since the vaccination exercise kicked off with a 0.4 percent positivity rate being recorded.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health, a total of 17.2 million vaccines have been administered across the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stated that from the data, 7,949,911 people are partially vaccinated while 7,906,540 are fully vaccinated.

The CS indicated that 1,154,110 doses have been administered to persons aged between 15 and 17 years while 267,991 are booster doses.

“In the last 24 hours, 24,116 vaccines have been administered while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 13,260,” he stated.

He further pointed out that “the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 29.0 percent and the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.”

Nyeri is the leading county in terms of number of vaccinations administered with 262,920 adults fully vaccinated. The county has an adult population of 510,028 people of which 51.6% are fully vaccinated.

Marsabit County has the least number of people vaccinated. With an adult population of 219,170, only 20,982 adults have been vaccinated representing 9.6% of the total population.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nairobi County has the highest number of booster doses received (92,871) followed by Nakuru (21,562) then Kiambu (17,811). Wajir, Marsabit and Lamu have the least number of people who have received the booster with 108,74 and 51 people respectively.

No death has been recorded in the last 24 hours leaving the cumulative fatalities at 5,647.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Hong Kong , Mar 18 – Hong Kong’s leader on Friday warned against making “divisive comments” about health workers sent by China to help...

30 mins ago

Kenya

Spanish national among two injured in Turkana bandit attack

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 18 – A Spanish national is among two people who were injured on Thursday when armed bandits waylaid a passenger vehicle...

6 hours ago

Kenya

World Bank approves Sh87.5bn aid to ongoing reforms in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The World Bank has approved Sh87.5 billion (USD750 milllion) Development Policy Operation that will help strengthen fiscal sustainability through...

21 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Indonesia’s VP commits to support Kenya’s Embassy in Jarkata during talks with Omamo

Indonesia's Vice President Prof. Dr Maruf Amin gave the undertaking when he hosted Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo at his official residence...

21 hours ago

County News

Missing KWS officer identified among Yala River bodies after DNA test

He went missing on August 28, 2021 when he was traveling from Marsabit to Nairobi while on a KWS vehicle.

22 hours ago

business

Youth group to commercialize hay production after receiving Sh1.3mn equipment

The group, Tsavo Beekeeper Association, received several mobile hay balers, brush cutters, shredders and weighing machines to monetize fodder production and diversify income streams.

1 day ago

County News

Court awards family Sh435,433 compensation for relative killed in an accident

Senior Resident Magistrate (SRM) George Sagero said that the family was awarded Sh80,000 due to loss on dependence, Sh100,000 for the pain and suffering...

1 day ago

Kenya

Govt will not force Kenyans to vote using Huduma Card – Kibicho

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 17 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has said the government does not intend to compel Kenyans into using the Huduma...

1 day ago