Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Matiangi regretted that it was unfortunate that Ruto and his allies had resorted to brain washing the sector that the government was fighting them. /FILE

Kenya

Kenya battling pandemic of lies after COVID-19, Matiangi says as he hits out at Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has lashed out at politicians peddling lies in an attempt to win votes ahead of the August 9, 2022, General Election.

In an apparent attack directed at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, Matiangi decried that “after the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya is now battling a pandemic of lies,” he stated during a meeting with boda boda leaders drawn from across the country.

While referencing Ruto’s “endless promises of allocating billions of shillings to different sectors” Matiangi cautioned the boda boda leaders not to fall for the lies.

“When they come around, please do not ever accept those lies because they will destroy our country,” he said.

Matiangi regretted that it was unfortunate that Ruto and his allies had resorted to brain washing the sector that the government was fighting them.

He assured that the government had prioritized reforming the sector and empowering the riders adding that President Uhuru Kenyatta has good interests at heart for them.

“The path of reforming the sector is what we need and the President is leaving nothing to chance to ensure that the sector is reformed,” he said.

As the election fast approaches, Matiangi urged the boda boda leaders to be ambassadors of peace and shun leaders who are out to instigate violence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is our country, our beloved country that we need to protect,” he said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who was also present during the meeting challenged the boda boda leaders to do more beside being riders.

“We will continue to support you every day and I am proud of you. The battle is yours and we are doing all this to grow a bigger and a better Kenya,” he said.

National chairman for boda boda safety of association of Kenya Kevin Mubadi assured that they will closely with the govt to weed out all the rogue/criminal elements in the sector.

“We will do everything it takes to ensure that the sector is streamlined, and all the rogue elements removed,” he said.

The government had in March 12, 2022 suspended the nationwide boda boda crackdown in all parts of the country except in Nairobi.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the crackdown was to allow for a multi-sectoral committee to develop a suitable implementation framework to sort the mace in the sector.

The crackdown had been ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta after a video emerged on social media of a woman who was being sexually harassed by along Nairobi’s Forest Road.

The mastermind behind the incident that sparked public outcry Zachary Nyaora Obadiah was arrested and is currently in police custody waiting to be arraigned in court to face charges once the police conclude investigations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Eighth witness in Ruto, Sang ICC case says he was offered land to recant

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 — The eighth witness in the International Criminal Court (ICC) trial against lawyer Paul Gicheru, who is facing witness tampering...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto appeals to Uhuru to remain neutral in August polls

GATUNDU, Kenya Mar 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain neutral in the August General Election. He...

4 days ago

Corona Virus

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

Shanghai (AFP), Mar 19 – China reported its first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year on Saturday, the National Health Commission said,...

4 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya exceeds 17mn mark in COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – Over 17 million Kenyans have been vaccinated since the vaccination exercise kicked off with a 0.4 percent positivity rate...

5 days ago

World

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Hong Kong , Mar 18 – Hong Kong’s leader on Friday warned against making “divisive comments” about health workers sent by China to help...

5 days ago

Kenya

Do not sabotage my bid by campaigning for Raila, Ruto pleads with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta not to spearhead the campaigns of Orange Democratic Movement...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Jubilee MPs now want DP Ruto out of govt, says he’s crossed the red tape

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar16 – Jubilee MPs now say it is time Deputy President William Ruto considered quitting the government after joining and embracing a...

7 days ago

Kenya

Ruto should tell Kenyans what he knows about rigging in elections – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to table evidence on allegations he made that...

March 16, 2022