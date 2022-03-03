KDF soldier kills girlfriend in love gone sour

BARINGO, Kenya, Mar 3 – A Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer attached to Garissa barracks has allegedly killed his girlfriend in Baringo Central on what is believed to be love gone sour.

Senior sergeant Kipkoech Chirchir is said to have killed Dorcas Maasai at around 2am on February 28, while at their matrimonial home in Timboiywo area.

Confirming the incident, Baringo Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer (DCIO) Joseph Chege said that the incident occurred after the couple come from a drinking spree at an illicit liquor joint.

He said the deceased was allegedly hit with a blunt object on the head inflicting serious injuries after picking a quarrel with the suspect.

“The victim was in the house of the suspect, they were drunk after consuming alcohol in a local joint, before they fought,” Chege said.

The officer said that they were yet to establish the motive behind the murder, adding that the body had bruises, hair plucked out, and head injuries.

He stated that an autopsy on the body would be conducted to establish the cause of her death.

It is alleged that after committing the incident, the man kept the body in the room until morning when he reported the matter to Sacho police post.

On Tuesday an officer from DCI Benjamin Rioba presented a miscellaneous application before Kabarnet chief magistrate Judith Wanjala requesting to hold the suspect for 14 days at Kabarnet police station to complete investigations and conduct mental assessment on the suspect.

The case will be mentioned on March 15.