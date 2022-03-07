Connect with us

County News

KDF serviceman arrested after defiling 12-year-old in Langas

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old minor in Langas, Uasin Gishu County.

DCI said the minor who returned home at around 7:30pm told her mother that she had reported home late because she had been held hostage by a man who took advantage of her.

“The KDF based at 9KA, Second Brigade, is currently a guest of the state at Langas Police Station, for taking the innocence of a 12-year-old girl who is a class seven pupil at a local public primary school, in Eldoret town,” DCI stated.

Upon further interrogation, the mother noticed blood stains on her daughter’s undergarments and pleaded with her to reveal the identity of the perpetrator.

DCI further pointed out that after reporting the matter, Eldoret-based detectives activated digital and cyber forensics resources to trace the suspect, who was hiding at Green Park estate and arrested.

The suspect was being processed for arraignment in accordance to military procedures, after being positively identified by the victim.

“The two have since undergone medical tests at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit remains on high alert following an increase in sexual offences,” said DCI.

DCI committed to bring every perpetrator of such vices to book, regardless of the positions they hold in society following increased sexual offences in the country, especially defilement.

