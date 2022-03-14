KCSE candidate who is a cancer patient sits exams in Kakamega hospital

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 14 – A Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) examination candidate from Kakamega is writing her examination at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) where she is being treated for cancer.

Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Hussein Alanson Hussein said the student who was admitted at the facility’s cancer center last week was being monitored by specialists as she sits for the examination.

Arrangements, he added, have been made with the facility’s Cancer specialists to ensure that the student sits for the examination uninterrupted.

“This is a unique case and the only one we have so far, but we have put in place measures to ensure that all KNEC protocols are observed as she sits for the examination,” he said.

Speaking after overseeing distribution of KCSE examination papers in the area, the DCC said adequate security personnel have been deployed at all the examination centers across the sub-county to ensure smooth administration of the examinations.

The exercise, he said, kicked off smoothly with 2, 835 students sitting for the examinations in the area.

A multi-agency team, he added, was on the ground to monitor the schools to ensure that all Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) regulations are observed.