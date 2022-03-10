v
Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata (R) together with County Commissioner Lucas Katee (L) and Deputy County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi (M) during the supervision of the handing over of examination papers at the provincial headquarters offices on Wednesday/KNA/Chari Suche

County News

KCPE concluded with no cheating case at the coast: Elungata

At least 101,857 candidates sat for the three-day examination done under tough guidelines that were placed to curb cheating.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 10 — The Kenya Certificate Primary Examinations (KCPE) was on Wednesday concluded with no case of examination malpractices in the Coast Region, according to the Regional Commissioner John Elungata.

Elungata said as from Monday when the examinations began, they were going on well in the region without any incidences of malpractices reported.

He added that, only cases of pregnancies were reported, one in Kilifi where a girl had a baby and the other in Kipevu area whereby there was no cause for alarm as the cases were handled effectively.

“I want to thank every member of the team; we have done well this time. We have no major incidents reported except one or two. Otherwise the entire exercise has been wonderful,” said Elungata.

He praised the process and attributed it to the good supervision and thus urged the team that is to supervise the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education next week to emulate the same.

Elungata called for teachers and parents to support the government’s crackdown on disco matangas and said they have travelled a long way in ensuring few cases of teenage pregnancies.

In 2021, Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) registered 1,225, 507 candidates in 28, 316 KCPE examination centers as compared to 1, 191, 752 candidates in 28,457 centers in 2020.

This reflects an increase of 33, 755 candidates.

No candidate was barred from sitting for the exam, according to the Mombasa Deputy Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi.

Regional Director Teacher Service Commission Victoria Muoka said that they are looking forward to celebrating good results.

