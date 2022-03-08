Connect with us

Nandi Hills Sub County Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Joseph Kangor/KNA/Fabian Kiplimo

County News

KCPE candidate writes day 1 exams in maternity ward

Nandi Hills Sub County Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Joseph Kangor confirmed that the girl was in a stable condition and was being facilitated with all she required to sit for the exams.

Published

NANDI HILLS, Kenya, Mar 8 — A 16-year-old girl is writing her Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) which commenced Monday in the maternity ward at Nandi Hills Sub County Hospital after delivering an underweight child last week.

The young mother who delivered the child at 28 weeks could not be discharged because the infant is in an incubator and is being monitored by the health officers.

Sub County Director Education Bernard Manyasi said arrangements have been made to ensure examination papers are delivered to the candidate.

Speaking at the hospital, medical superintendent Dr Joseph Kangor confirmed that the girl is in a stable condition tackling her examinations adding that they have provided what is required to ensure nothing hinders her from doing them as intended.

At the same time Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shambi has asked politicians not to play loud music near school saying it interfered with the concentration of candidates and asked police officers to stay vigilant and report any kind of interruption from various aspirants.

In Vihiga County Director of Education (CDE) Hellen Nyang’au has called on the head teachers to provide a conducive environment to enable the candidates perform well.

She said a total of 19,857 candidates will sit for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in the county.

More than 30,000 candidates will sit for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in Siaya County, with the area county commissioner, Mohammed Barre assuring both the candidates and examination officials of maximum security. 

Speaking at Siaya county headquarters during the distribution of examination papers this morning, Barre, who was accompanied by the county director of education, Nelson Sifuna and deputy county commissioner Enock Nyarango, called for diligence amongst the education officials, adding that malpractices will not be allowed.

