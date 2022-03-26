Karua hits the ground running as she makes first appearance in Azimio rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua on Saturday made a first-time appearance during Azimio la Umoja movement rallies in Western.

Three days after Karua finally agreed to join the Azimio movement which is fronting Raila Odinga as its Presidential candidate in the August election she has wasted no time in rallying members behind his candidature.

The Narc Kenya leader who has been fronted among key leaders who Odinga might pick as their running mate stated that her presence in Azimio la Umoja is an indication that Mt. Kenya has tilted towards Odinga.

“When you see me here just know that the Mt. Kenya region is behind Odinga. As for me and my Narc Kenya party we have decided to work in earnest to ensure that Raila Odinga becomes the next president of Kenya,” Karua said.

She urged locals to support Odinga noting that his record in championing for human rights and liberation push has put him ahead of his competitors.

“Baba is a uniter and we must come out on August 9th to vote for Raila Odinga.We must ensure that we are respectful as politics of insults is not proper politics,” noted the Narc Kenya leader.

The entry of Martha Karua to Azimio to support Odinga’s presidential bid has sparked mixed reactions from either side.

While the Azimio team is happy that the Narc Kenya leader’s entry is heavy and one that will no doubt propel Odinga to State House, their Kenya Kwanza counterparts are dismissing it as inconsequential.