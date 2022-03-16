Karua calls for IEBC meeting with stakeholders over sustained vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to urgently hold a meeting with stakeholders amid sustained allegations on vote rigging ahead of the August elections.

Karua on Wednesday tweeted that the meeting would be crucial as it will give the participants an opportunity “to discuss and commit to working towards free and fair elections”.

Her remarks came barely hours after the electoral commission summoned Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who on Tuesday during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference in Kasarani alleged that some members rigged votes in the 2017 election in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Vote rigging claims in previous and in the 2022 polls continue to provide fodder in the ongoing political discourse in the country with top leading coalitions in the trading accusations on the subject.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance headed by Deputy President William Ruto has been in the forefront claiming that the State is orchestrating a plot to rig the August election in favor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Azimio La Umoja Odinga-led movement has however, denied the claims, instead accusing Ruto and his allies of preparing their supporters mentally to dispute the outcome of the polls.

Odinga on Tuesday during an interview on BBC challenged Ruto to table evidence on the vote rigging allegations.

While pointing out that Ruto “is being economical with the truth” Odinga dared him to set the record straight on the contentious subject that risks plunging the country into violence if left unaddressed.

Odinga who is on a five-day tour of the United Kingdom in London was reacting to allegations made by Ruto while also in London earlier this month where he claimed that there was a ploy by the state to rig the votes in the August polls.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader noted that Ruto is “living in contradictions” citing his plan to set up a parallel center.

“In the last elections when we demanded that we be allowed to set up a parallel tallying center, Ruto was in record saying that the plan is unconstitutional,” he said.

Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege was the first to spark the vote rigging allegations after she claimed that the ruling Jubilee Party rigged votes and nothing would stop the government from doing so again in the August polls.

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission has since grilled her even as she moved to court to challenge the commission’s mandate in the case.

The court was on Wednesday scheduled to give a ruling on the matter.