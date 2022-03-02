Kalonzo’s insistence on Azimio ticket stirs jitters in restive alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — The uncertainty on whether the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will sign a pact with Azimio la Umoja Movement is getting tongues wagging within the coalition crafted by President Uhuru Kenyatta as critical deadlines draw closer.

Azimio affiliate parties led by Democratic Action Party Kenya and NARC have raised concerns with the recent hesitancy by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and by extension OKA in derailing the signing of a coalition pact by parties allied to the Azimio Movement.

“We also wish to welcome OKA team resolution to join Azimio and urge them to conclude their negotiations soon to enable Azimio ship to set sail towards formation of the next government without too many conditions or a protracted process,” said Wafula Wamunyinyi, DAP-K Party Leader.

Wamunyinyi has faulted the move by Musyoka to introduce his 2017 deal with ODM Leader Raila Odinga in the defunct NASA coalition saying a dead coalition agreement cannot be the basis for any negotiation.

“Just like it is said in marriage ‘until death do us apart’. The NASA marriage for all practical purposes is dead and should not affect nor be dragged into the Azimio marriage!” he said.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa advised Musyoka to be cautious even as he issues demands to join Azimio saying he risks losing it all like he did in the 2007 general elections.

“I want to call upon my brother Stephen, we welcome you to join Azimio but don’t come with too many demands. Had Musyoka decided to join Raila or Kibaki in 2007 the country would have been a different place,” said Wamalwa.

Defence CS who is affiliated to DAP-Kenya pointed out that three Ukambani Governors; Alfred Mutua(Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) had already joined the Azimio bandwagon.

Musyoka had tabled a 2017 agreement with Orange Party’s Raila Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

“My brother has the option of abiding by the terms of this live binding, legal agreement and thereby emerging as a true, national, regional and indeed continental democratic hero,” said Musyoka.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Musyoka said he was ready and willing to lead the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in negotiations with Azimio on the basis of the 2017 he separately negotiated away from the National Super Alliance.

“He (Raila) chooses to act in utter defiance and repudiation of the agreement and thereby compound the trust deficit,” said Musyoka.

It was not immediately clear whether partners were in favour of Musyoka’s demands even as the Wiper leader said he had notified his allies of his position statement.

“My friends in OKA are aware that am issuing this personal statement and they have no issue with it,” he said.

While noting President Uhuru Kenyatta may have preference for Odinga, Musyoka said that decision constitutes the Head of State’s personal position.

“My brother Uhuru could have endorsed Raila as the presidential candidate, but don’t you think the most important endorsement is that of Jubilee’s NDC? Jubilee didn’t endorse any candidate, the position I take is that of the party,” Musyoka stated.

“President Uhuru will be at liberty to change his mind. Again it’s not mandatory for a mediation by Uhuru on the matter and I have given two options already,” he added.