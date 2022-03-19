Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU party leader Gideon Moi at the Wiper Leader's home on March 18, 2022.

Top stories

Kalonzo hosts Uhuru at his Karen residence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Karen residence, in Nairobi Saturday in what was seen as an appreciation for agreeing to endorse Raila Odinga for the presidency.

Kalonzo’s communication team shared photos of the visit, but no further details were provided.

The visit comes a week after Kalonzo announced that he had shelved his presidential ambitions to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga under the Azimio La Umoja movement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU party leader Gideon Moi at the Wiper Leader’s home on March 18, 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs a visitor’s book at Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s Nairobi residence in Karen on March 18, 2022.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Kenyatta Launches Kenya’s Report On Equality

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday launched a seminal report detailing Kenya’s progress towards entrenching equality. The report titled ‘Leave...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto appeals to Uhuru to remain neutral in August polls

GATUNDU, Kenya Mar 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain neutral in the August General Election. He...

4 hours ago

World

36 Azimio, Kenya Kwanza bloggers singled out for hate speech – NCIC

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCI) has singled out 36 bloggers affiliated to the Azimio La Umoja Movement...

1 day ago

Kenya

Don’t give conditions, just accept August election results, Ruto tells competitors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has told his competitors to stop giving conditions under which they will accept the outcome...

2 days ago

Kenya

Just let us be, Moses Kuria tells President Kenyatta over State House invite

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 17 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta over his planned meeting with Mt Kenya...

2 days ago

Top stories

Miguna Miguna endorses Ruto for Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in the August 9 elections, says he...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Jubilee MPs now want DP Ruto out of govt, says he’s crossed the red tape

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar16 – Jubilee MPs now say it is time Deputy President William Ruto considered quitting the government after joining and embracing a...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC to summon MP Moses Kuria over vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will summon Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, over his claims...

3 days ago