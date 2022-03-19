Kalonzo hosts Uhuru at his Karen residence

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Karen residence, in Nairobi Saturday in what was seen as an appreciation for agreeing to endorse Raila Odinga for the presidency.

Kalonzo’s communication team shared photos of the visit, but no further details were provided.

The visit comes a week after Kalonzo announced that he had shelved his presidential ambitions to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga under the Azimio La Umoja movement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU party leader Gideon Moi at the Wiper Leader’s home on March 18, 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs a visitor’s book at Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s Nairobi residence in Karen on March 18, 2022.