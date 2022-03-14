x
ODM leader Raila Odinga (L) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (L)/CFM

Kalonzo, Gideon Moi to popularise Azimio-One Kenya in Tharaka Nithi

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 14 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his KANU counterpart Gideon Moi are set to popularize the Azimio-One Kenya in Tharaka Nithi County days after the umbrella coalition was unveiled during a fete attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A programme released by the campaign team stated that the two principals will fo Monday first meet at Musyoka’s Tseikuru Residence where they will have Breakfast with a surprise Guest.

They will then crossover to Tharaka Nithi for the main rally at Kibuga

Moi and Musyoka will then address the second rally at Egwanjau Market and Kathwana before return back to Nairobi.

The two principals alongside those in the ODM and ruling Jubilee Party are expected to steer the campaign for the next 10 days in the absence of the Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga who departed to the UK for a week-long tour.

Odinga departed on Sunday night, a week after endorsement as the presidential candidate for the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together more than 30 political parties.

His office released an itinerary showing that he will start with a meeting with the UK Minister of Armed Forces James Heappey on Tuesday at the Ministry of Defence headquarters.

He will also hold talks with UK Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clarke at Westminster on the same day.

On Wednesday, Raila will meet with Lord Tarif Ahmad, the UK Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth -Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

He is also invited to the Chatham House for a Thinktank talk later that afternoon.

on Thursday, Raila will meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

He will conclude his tour with an address to Kenyans living in the UK at the Holiday Inn, Kensington.

