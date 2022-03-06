Kalonzo, Gideon Moi meet Museveni on S. Sudan Peace process

KAMPALA, Uganda, Mar 6 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi met and held lengthy and deep discussions with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in State House Nakasero-Kampala.

The discussions centred on the current situation in South Sudan and particularly the planned retreat between President Salva Kiir and his first Vice President Riek Mashar.

Also discussed in the meeting are bilateral issues between Kenya and Uganda.

Earlier, the Wiper Leader held discussions with former Ugandan Special Envoy to South Sudan Betty Bigombe and British High Commissioner to Uganda H.E Kate Airey at the Serena Hotel, Kampala.

The earlier talks generally focussed on the status of the security regime of the Revitalised -Agreement on the Resolutions of the Conflict in South Sudan and in particular the unification of the two armies.

This has resulted in great delay of the peace process considering that the lifespan of the R-ARCSS is expected to lapse in less than a year.