Just let us be, Moses Kuria tells President Kenyatta over State House invite

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 17 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta over his planned meeting with Mt Kenya leaders as “too little too late.”

Kuria said Thursday that the leaders drawn from the vote-rich region “have been waiting for a proper sit down for four years” to no avail.

“To call them 143 days before the election and when you have already declared yourself the campaign manager for Kitendawili is contemptuous. With utmost respect and deep regret, just let us be,” the Chama Cha Kazi party leader said on a Facebook post.

President Kenyatta is expected to host leaders from the region on Friday.

Leaders invited for the meeting include Governors, Senators, and Members of Parliament with no details on the agenda of the meeting indicated in the invite.

Its however estimated that the meeting set to start at 10am is aimed at mobilizing the region towards the Azimio la Umoja movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the ongoing succession politics.

“Good evening Mheshimiwa. I wish to invite you for a meeting of all MPs, Senators and Governors from the Mt Kenya region at Statehouse Nairobi on Friday, 18th March 2022, from 10am.Kindly confirm attendance now,” read the invite seen by Capital FM News.

Leaders from across the political divide including those allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by William Ruto from Central Kenya have also been invited for the function.

This meeting comes at a time when President Kenyatta has been struggling to rally residents from Mt Kenya region to rally behind his handshake counterpart Raila Odinga following a fallout with his deputy who moved to UDA with over half of Jubilee part allied leaders.