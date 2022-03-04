Jubilee Party signs cooperation agreement with UDM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – The Jubilee party has agreed on a cooperation agreement with United Democratic Movement (UDM), an agreement aimed at propelling the Azimio la Umoja movement.

The formal agreement between the ruling party and UDM led by Mandera Governor Ali Roba will be signed in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni stated that negotiations agreement between the two parties were fruitful, and it was a matter of finalizing the agreement.

“There has been ongoing negotiations between Jubilee party and UDM. We are at a good place we have agreed on virtually all aspects of negotiations,” said Kioni.

Kioni stated that the sticky issues remaining between the two political vehicles will be finalized in good time.

“We want to thank the leadership of UDM for the desire to work with us.We want are now awaiting the official signing,” said the Jubilee SG.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba asserted the cooperation between the two outfits is alive as they await the officiating ceremony.

“We are part and parcel of the Jubilee family and we have agreed we will do the formal signing ceremony. Our partnership regardless of the signing is continuing and it’s not tied to any document, “said Roba.

The Mandera Governor also pointed out that the political pact was aimed at ensuring that the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga scales to presidency.

“We want to ensure Odinga becomes the next president. The program on that is already sealed, we will finalise paperwork very soon,” Roba stated.

UDM is the latest political outfit to sign a cooperation agreement with Jubilee party.

Jubilee Party signed cooperation agreements with various political parties ahead of the National Delegates Convention NDC meeting.

Parties that signed the coalition agreement with Jubilee include PAA, PNU, UPA, UPIA and KUP.