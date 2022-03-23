Connect with us

The party directed that all applications should be made online through the Jubilee Party website. /FILE

Kenya

Jubilee party extends aspirants’ registration to Friday

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 23- The Jubilee Party’s National Elections Board (NEB) has extended the aspirant registration period to March, 25 following what they termed as “overwhelming demand” by aspirants.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni called on all aspirants who have already signed up to take advantage of then final extension period to confirm with the Party that all documents are in order.

“Due to overwhelming demand from Jubilee Party aspirants from all corners of the country, the National Elections Board has extended the application deadline to the 25th March 2022,” the Party stated.

The party directed that all applications should be made online through the Jubilee Party website.

Once a powerful party, Jubilee Party founded by president Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, has been struggling lately to recruit new members following the fallout between the Head of state and his Deputy who left Jubilee for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

However, despite mass defections from the Jubilee Party, President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that the party still commands respect in the country’s political arena.

Last month, on February 26, President Kenyatta dismissed claims by critics that the ruling Jubilee party is dead.

He said the party has performed beyond its expectations since he took over the country’s leadership ten years ago.

Speaking during the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), President Kenyatta said that he chose to work for Kenyans over politics when his Deputy William Ruto deserted him.

He added that his silence over the issue was mistaken by his rivals as the death of the Jubilee party.

“I would like to ask Kenyans this question. They are telling us that Jubilee is dead. Jubilee was given a mandate by Kenyans to lead. If there is a party that was able to build over 12,000 km of roads, is that a dead party or a working party? “president Kenyatta asked.

President Kenyatta argued that his silence was meant to give him ample time to deliver on his promises to Wananchi.

