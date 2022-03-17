Connect with us

Senate Majority Leader Kimani Wamatangi/CFM

Kenya

Jubilee Party de-whips Senator Wamatangi after his defection to UDA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has been stripped off his Majority Chief Whip position days after he defected from the Jubilee Party to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni confirmed the removal of Wamatangi which he stated was sanctioned by the party’s National Management Committee (NMC).

“The Committee met on March 14, 2022 and deliberated on among other things your public attendance on March 13, 2022 of a Kenya Kwanza rally in Thika whereof you were received by the party leaders of United Democratic Alliance”.

“Your public declaration at the said rally that you have joined the United Democratic Alliance and that you intend to contest for the Kiambu County Governor seat on the ticket of the United Democratic Alliance,” Kioni said.

In the letter copied to the Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Kioni asked Wamatangi to submit written submission before the party by close of business Thursday if he feels unsatisfied by the Committee’s resolution to kick him out. 

“In the event that the party does not receive your representation by the stated deadline necessitating a meeting of the NMC to be called for further consideration of the matter the Speaker of the Senate is hereby notified for his record and further action,” Kioni said.

Wamatangi was appointed to the position in February 2021 following the ouster of his predecessor Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata who also pledged his allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto and the UDA Party.

The purge is the latest by the ruling party which recently rebranded and committed to get rid of members who have pledged their allegiance to other political parties. 

The party has since dared its members who have switched camp to the UDA Party and other parties to do the honorable thing and resign.

Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe recently hinted that the party will be soon writing to the Speakers of the bicameral House of Parliament to have them declare the seats of the affected lawmakers vacant.

