January 28, 2022 | CJ Martha Koome delivers remarks during the launch of the Judiciary Service Commission’s 2022-2027 Strategic Plan and the revised edition of the Commission’s code of ethics/Judiciary Media Service

JUDICIARY

JSC concludes shortlisting applicants for slots advertised in October

Chief Justice Martha Koome assured that the recruitment and selection would be open, fair and transparent, despite the high number of applications submitted.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday said it had concluded the process of shortlisting applicants for posts of judicial personnel advertised on October 8, 2021.

Chief Justice Martha Koome assured that the recruitment and selection would be open, fair and transparent, despite the high number of applications submitted.

“The Judicial Service Commission would like to assure the public and specifically the applicants that the recruitment and selection process for the advertised positions is being undertaken in an open, fair and transparent manner that ensures equal employment opportunity for all Kenyans,” Koome stated.

She said positions that attracted the most applicants include that of Court Assistant which had 57,245 applications, while another 4,874 applied for the position of driver.

Koome said 1,377 applied for Charge Hand and 302 others applied for the posts of Senior Draughtsman.

The Judiciary said there were 909 applicants for the position of risk management officer with another 607 seeking the position of superintendent of works while a further 512 applied for the position of law clerk.

The post of Senior Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Officer attracted 360 applicants while Senior Quantity Surveyor had 162 applicants.

JSC received 141 applications in respect to vacant Senior Civil Engineer posts, 106 for Senior Electrical Engineer, 87 for Senior Law Clerk, another 87 for Senior Mechanical Engineer and 67 applicants Senior Architect.

