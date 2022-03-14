‘It’s just rumors:’ Tuju, Waita on claims of seeking Nairobi Governor, DG posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14- Former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and former Statehouse Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita have refuted claims that they will be jointly seeking Nairobi gubernatorial and Deputy Governor’s seats.

The reports had intimated that the Azimio- led movement will front Tuju as its gubernatorial candidate while Waita, will be fielded as his running mate.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Monday Tuju however dismissed the claims saying “it’s just rumors.”

On his part, Waita said the claims are being peddled by his competitors who have already sensed defeat.

Waita is currently seeking the Machakos Gubernatorial seat on Chama cha Uzalendo (CCU) ticket, and has already hit the ground running to popularize his bid.

“It appears that the my opponents are in full panic mode ..having seen the latest Machakos Gubernatorial race polls for themselves and how their candidate’s lead has been decimated by a first timer…. in 5/8 sub-counties to a single digit margin…….,” stated Waita.