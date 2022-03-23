Connect with us

Opposition chief Raila Odinga (left) and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on March 23, 2022 when she agreed to back him for the presidency under the Azimio La Umoja movement. /HANDOUT.

It’s a deal! Karua joins Raila’s Azimio after intense talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – Narc Kenya party Leader Martha Karua has finally agreed to join the Azimio movement which is fronting Raila Odinga as its Presidential candidate in the August election.

Odinga and Karua were set to address a press conference at the Serena Hotel after sealing the deal.

“It’s done,” a Narc Kenya official told Capital FM News, “we are joining Azimio.”

Karua had been part of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that brought together Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi who all joined the Azimio movement two weeks ago.

Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula were part of the group were the first to bolt out to form the Kenya Kwanza Alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

