In the video, the lady was captured screaming for help with the door of a speeding probox open. /COURTESY

Kenya

It was a lovers’ spat, Police say of video where woman is screaming in speeding vehicle

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21- The police now say that a lady seen screaming and attempting to jump from a moving vehicle in a video that has gone viral had disagreed with her boyfriend over spending the night together.

It is reported that the lady was picked at Kenyatta University and was being taken to Thika when the video was recorded, in what many interpreted as kidnapping.

A statement from the National Police Service on Monday however stated that the incident involves a couple (boyfriend and girlfriend) who had a disagreement after a social outing within the city.

“The lady wanted to alight and go home, whilst the boyfriend insisted on spending the evening together. During the scuffle a member of the public took the clip which was circulated online,” the statement reads.

The police further reported that the the couple reported to the police  purposely to withdraw the matter from police action. 

“Police are still considering pressing charges against the motorist who endangered the lady and other road users,” the police said.

