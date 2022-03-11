Is it time for Raila to move on? Kalonzo holds Azimio camp to ransom ahead of Jacaranda declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — Talks on the political reunion between Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga are still stuck hindering the coalition to coalition deal between One Kenya Alliance and Azimio la Umoja Movement.

This as time ticks ahead of the much-publicized March 12 Jacaranda declaration when Azimio is set to declare its presidential candidate in the August 9 presidential election and hopefully name a running mate. Odinga is Azimio’s presumed presidential candidate.

Although the stipulated deadline for parties to enter into coalitions is April 9, Musyoka’s demands seem to be delaying the crafting of the Azimio-OKA alliance including sharing of top slots.

Leaders in Wiper Party who are close allies of Musyoka confirmed the negotiations were ongoing but certain sticky issues had delayed the signing of the grand coalition deal.

Sources revealed that Musyoka and Odinga had a meeting on Thursday in a bid to reach an agreement on working relations.

“Well, talks are ongoing .We are hoping that there will be a truce in the shortest time possible so that then people can start to engage in the next gear,” a close ally of Musyoka told Capital News.

It remains highly unlikely that Musyoka and Odinga will reach a deal to pave way for the Azimio – One Kenya Alliance coalition before the unveiling of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate on Saturday, March 12.

However, Musyoka attendance at the crucial Azimio la Umoja event could give the clearest signal that Odinga has bagged the Wiper leader in support of his presidential bid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If the talks pass a certain threshold and there is an indication that a desired outcome will be reached then it is possible that you will see my party leader attending the Azimio meeting,” the source alluded.

“But this I only if talks are progressed to a certain threshold. If not then, we will not attend,” he added.

The delay by Musyoka has caused political jitters with members within OKA affiliate parties like KANU threatening to chart their own path as they had already decided to join Azimio.

KANU Party Secretary General Nick Salat has advised Party Leader Gideon Moi to abandon Musyoka and join the ODM-Jubilee co-led Azimio outfit.

Speaking during the launch of the KANU’s 2022 manifesto on Wednesday, Salat said the Wiper Leader is taking so long to make up his mind and there is no time to “babysit” him anymore

“I do not know what he wants us to give him so that he agrees to go with us. He is taking so long. Just let him go,” said Salat.

Musyoka has remained cagey on supporting Odinga for the third time in his quest for presidency, arguing that this time round, Odinga should return the favor and support him.

On March 1, during a press conference, Kalonzo tabled a 2017 agreement with Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The cat is already out of the bag that Odinga is the bonafide Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate leaving Musyoka with three choices: running mate, a chief cabinet secretary, or Speaker of the National Assembly.

It’s however assumed that Odinga is looking into dishing out the running mate slot to Mt Kenya region so as to solidify support from the region.

The Mt Kenya running mate scenario is reported to be giving Odinga a headache as he is banking on Musyoka to enhance his chances to whittle down the support of Deputy President William Ruto in Ukambani, the DP having made significant inroads in the region since 2017 when he successfully campaigned for allies to be elected on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Musyoka’s hardline stance complicates Odinga’s political arithmetic even further.