x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
ODM leader Raila Odinga (L) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (L)/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Is it time for Raila to move on? Kalonzo holds Azimio camp to ransom ahead of Jacaranda declaration

Although the stipulated deadline for parties to enter into coalitions is April 9, Musyoka’s demands seem to be delaying the crafting of the Azimio-OKA alliance including sharing of top slots.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — Talks on the political reunion between Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga are still stuck hindering the coalition to coalition deal between One Kenya Alliance and Azimio la Umoja Movement.

This as time ticks ahead of the much-publicized March 12 Jacaranda declaration when Azimio is set to declare its presidential candidate in the August 9 presidential election and hopefully name a running mate. Odinga is Azimio’s presumed presidential candidate.

Although the stipulated deadline for parties to enter into coalitions is April 9, Musyoka’s demands seem to be delaying the crafting of the Azimio-OKA alliance including sharing of top slots.

Leaders in Wiper Party who are close allies of Musyoka confirmed the negotiations were ongoing but certain sticky issues had delayed the signing of the grand coalition deal.

Sources revealed that Musyoka and Odinga had a meeting on Thursday in a bid to reach an agreement on working relations.

“Well, talks are ongoing .We are hoping that there will be a truce in the shortest time possible so that then people can start to engage in the next gear,” a close ally of Musyoka told Capital News.

It remains highly unlikely that Musyoka and Odinga will reach a deal to pave way for the Azimio – One Kenya Alliance coalition before the unveiling of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate on Saturday, March 12.

However, Musyoka attendance at the crucial Azimio la Umoja event could give the clearest signal that Odinga has bagged the Wiper leader in support of his presidential bid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If the talks pass a certain threshold and there is an indication that a desired outcome will be reached then it is possible that you will see my party leader attending the Azimio meeting,” the source alluded.

“But this I only if talks are progressed to a certain threshold. If not then, we will not attend,” he added.

The delay by Musyoka has caused political jitters with members within OKA affiliate parties like KANU threatening to chart their own path as they had already decided to join Azimio.

KANU Party Secretary General Nick Salat has advised Party Leader Gideon Moi to abandon Musyoka and join the ODM-Jubilee co-led Azimio outfit.

Speaking during the launch of the KANU’s 2022 manifesto on Wednesday, Salat said the Wiper Leader is taking so long to make up his mind and there is no time to “babysit” him anymore

“I do not know what he wants us to give him so that he agrees to go with us. He is taking so long. Just let him go,” said Salat.  

Musyoka has remained cagey on supporting Odinga for the third time in his quest for presidency, arguing that this time round, Odinga should return the favor and support him.

On March 1, during a press conference, Kalonzo tabled a 2017 agreement with Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The cat is already out of the bag that Odinga is the bonafide Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate leaving Musyoka with three choices: running mate, a chief cabinet secretary, or Speaker of the National Assembly.

It’s however assumed that Odinga is looking into dishing out the running mate slot to Mt Kenya region so as to solidify support from the region.

The Mt Kenya running mate scenario is reported to be giving Odinga a headache as he is banking on Musyoka to enhance his chances to whittle down the support of Deputy President William Ruto in Ukambani, the DP having made significant inroads in the region since 2017 when he successfully campaigned for allies to be elected on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Musyoka’s hardline stance complicates Odinga’s political arithmetic even further.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Department of Children Services mounts anti-child neglect campaign in Homa Bay

County Director of Children Services Peter Kutere said the department was also running a campaign against defilement noting that majority of the reported cases...

15 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

KEPSA unveils Mkenya Daima Initiative geared at peaceful polls, transition

Mkenya Daima Secretariat Chairperson Vimal Shah said Mkenya Daima 2022 will seek to build more on the ‘Wajibu Wangu’ slogan which is calls upon all Kenyans to be...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parties Registrar to lock out unregistered members from primaries after March 26

Voters who will not have registered with their various political parties by March 26, 2022, will not participate in the party primaries in April.

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Taita Taveta medics hold demos over delayed salaries, inactive NHIF cards

The demonstrations brought together members of several unions including Kenya Medical Practitioners, Kenya Union of Laboratory Technicians, Kenya Medical Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU)...

16 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wetangula cautions Kalonzo against sealing deal with ‘turncoats’ in Azimio

Wetangula asked Kalonzo to beware of the history of political betrayal from those he intends to join ahead of the August 9 polls and...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Are they heading to Azimio?

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – There are reports that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja bandwagon. The...

19 hours ago

Kenya

UDM’s National Delegates Convention endorses Raila as Presidential Candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has continued to gain momentum after the United Democratic Movement (UDM)...

20 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Judiciary Fund to be operationalized by July 1

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Thursday revealed that progress had been made towards the operationalization of the Fund adding the Judiciary had received necessary...

20 hours ago