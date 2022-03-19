IPOA opens investigations into shooting of 2 suspected gangsters in Pangani, Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 19- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched Investigations into an alleged shooting of two suspected criminals in Nairobi’s Pangani area on Friday.

This follows public uproar after a viral amateur video recorded from an adjacent building emerged showing the suspected gangsters lying on the ground before being executed at close range by individuals believed to be part of the dreaded Pangani 6 detectives.

The two men are said to have been killed after allegedly robbing a woman of her phone.

Anne Makori, IPOA’s Chairperson said the authority will recommend the prosecution of those involved if found culpable.

“In line with the provisions of the IPOA Act Section 7 (a)(x), which dictates that deaths and injuries occasioned by actions of the police be investigated by the Authority, and Section 5 of the Sixth Schedule of the National Police Service Act which compels the police to report all deaths, serious injury and other grave consequences to the Authority for investigations, a Rapid Response Team has responded to these reports,’ Makori said in a statement.

She stated that the Authority took up the matter “on strength of preliminary information, including but not limited to video clips depicting a crime scene which captures what appears to be a shooting and presence of police officers.”

She noted that investigating authority remains independent, impartial and fair in all its investigations.

However, while defending the shooting, the National Police Service said in a statement that the two suspects were cornered by detectives as they fled on a motorbike after a chase along Thika Super Highway.

“The suspects, who had robbed a woman at gunpoint at Pangani area defied orders to surrender and instead, fired at police officers who promptly engaged them in self-defense. As a result, the two suspects were fatally injured,” police said.

Police said that Crime Scene personnel retrieved one black revolver with six rounds of ammunition.

One brown knife and four smart phones were also recovered from the scene.

The NPS stated that the case remains under active investigation.