Interior Ministry seeks NLC support to recover prison service land lost to grabbers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — The Ministry of Interior is now seeking the support of the National Lands Commission (NLC) to recover prison service land lost to land grabbers in Yatta, Eldoret and Kapsabet.

Speaking on Monday during a visit to the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said Kenya Prisons Service has lost huge chunks of land to rogue government officials.

“I am not shy to tell you that if you look at the list of the people who have encroached on the land, it reads like who is who has been a minister in charge of prisons, or a Principal Secretary or Commissioner General.

Just go to Yatta and see our prison facility there has been confined to 15 acres and the commandant was telling me that they now feel like destitute squatters,” Matiangi said.

The CS further stated that the government is undertaking aggressive titling of prisons land to secure it from grabbers.

“We will work with the National Lands Commission because we also have to look at the law on the powers that we have and the powers that we do not have. We will not act on the powers that we do not have. We will present our report to the NLC and we hope they will act within the framework of the Constitutional powers that they have,” the CS stated.

He called on the grabbers to willingly surrender grabbed land even as the ministry embarks on the process of repossession.

The CS revealed that the prisons department has already paid over Sh3.4 billion in pending bills but it is unable to pay over Sh980 million in further claims because of lack of relevant supporting documents.

CS Matiangi pointed out that many of the claims were suspect and will only be honored on submission of necessary paperwork.