Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaking on Monday during a visit to the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said Kenya Prisons Service has lost huge chunks of land to rogue government officials/FILE/Ministry of Interior

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior Ministry seeks NLC support to recover prison service land lost to grabbers

Speaking on Monday during a visit to the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said Kenya Prisons Service has lost huge chunks of land to rogue government officials.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — The Ministry of Interior is now seeking the support of the National Lands Commission (NLC) to recover prison service land lost to land grabbers in Yatta, Eldoret and Kapsabet.

Speaking on Monday during a visit to the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said Kenya Prisons Service has lost huge chunks of land to rogue government officials.

“I am not shy to tell you that if you look at the list of the people who have encroached on the land, it reads like who is who has been a minister in charge of prisons, or a Principal Secretary or Commissioner General.

Just go to Yatta and see our prison facility there has been confined to 15 acres and the commandant was telling me that they now feel like destitute squatters,” Matiangi said.     

The CS further stated that the government is undertaking aggressive titling of prisons land to secure it from grabbers.

“We will work with the National Lands Commission because we also have to look at the law on the powers that we have and the powers that we do not have. We will not act on the powers that we do not have. We will present our report to the NLC and we hope they will act within the framework of the Constitutional powers that they have,” the CS stated.

He called on the grabbers to willingly surrender grabbed land even as the ministry embarks on the process of repossession.

The CS revealed that the prisons department has already paid over Sh3.4 billion in pending bills but it is unable to pay over Sh980 million in further claims because of lack of relevant supporting documents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CS Matiangi pointed out that many of the claims were suspect and will only be honored on submission of necessary paperwork.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

KDF serviceman arrested after defiling 12-year-old in Langas

DCI said the minor who returned home at around 7:30pm told her mother that she had reported home late because she had been held...

5 hours ago

Kenya

MPs urge SRC nominee Wangui Muchiri to Prioritize police officers’ mental health

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – National Assembly Members have challenged outgoing Interior Spokesperson Wangui Muchiri to prioritize mental health of police officers and other...

February 9, 2022

Kenya

Matiangi merges 2 locations in Baringo, orders security operation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has ordered the merging of Muktani and Makutani locations in the troubled Baringo county....

February 4, 2022

County News

Stop attacking Govt officials during rallies! Matiangi warns UDA members

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 14- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned politicians against attacking National Government Officers in public rallies as the 2022 election...

January 14, 2022

Top stories

Govt declares curfew in parts of Lamu attacks that left 7 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – A night curfew has been declared in parts of Lamu County as security forces kicked off a major operation...

January 5, 2022

Kenya

Uhuru cancels Christmas Break for police officers

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – President Uhuru Kenytatta has ordered the cancellation of Christmas leave for all security agents and directed them to be...

December 15, 2021

Kenya

Uhuru releases new GSU officers after 9-month training

Serve with courage, integrity and discipline, President Kenyatta tasks new GSU officers NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has tasked new General...

December 8, 2021

Top stories

Kenya targets social media ‘bullies’ in new crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4- A crackdown against cybercrime and social media bullies has inched closer to reality with the unveiling of the Secretariat to...

November 4, 2021