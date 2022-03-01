Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
There was fresh fighting in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv on Tuesday

World

India to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine: officials 

Published

India has announced plans to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following the crisis from the Russia invasion.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India will be sending various aid, including medicines.
“India will provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine including medicines,” he said but did not provide further details.

He also said more evacuation flights will be provided.

“Once you cross the Ukrainian borders we will make sure that there are enough flights to bring you back whether it takes a day or two more,” he said.

And he added that India is augmenting the presence of the MEA teams for necessary arrangements at the borders points in Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Hungary and Moldova.

“Contact details of teams have been shared. We are increasing the size of the MEA teams. We are also augmenting the strength of our embassies in countries bordering Ukraine. Every day we are authorizing more officials from nearby countries as well as from Delhi, ” he added.

He asked the Indian Nationals to try to go to the western part of Ukraine and contact teams, contact control rooms. Share the location information so that they can get them registered and see when can they be brought out because the borders are very crowded, he said.

He said the Indian government will cater for the entire evacuations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Ukraine war raises spectre of conscription in Germany

Berlin (AFP), Mar 1 – Germany scrapped compulsory military service just over 10 years ago, but the conflict in Ukraine has reignited the debate...

2 hours ago

Special Report

‘I couldn’t stand by’: Turks rush aid to Ukraine

Ankara, Mar 1 – The cramped hallway to Ukraine’s embassy in Ankara buzzes with volunteers charging back and forth with emergency supplies donated by...

3 hours ago

World

Israelis, Arabs, Iranians in harrowing exodus from Ukraine

Tel Aviv, Mar 1 – Israelis, Iranians and Tunisians landed back in their home countries Tuesday to the tearful relief of relatives, as evacuations...

3 hours ago

World

UK warns Putin of indefinite sanctions, war crimes

London, Mar 1 – The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war...

3 hours ago

World

‘Bombs everywhere’: Israelis flee Ukraine

Lod, Mar 1 – A repatriation flight from Romania carrying Israelis evacuated from Ukraine landed at Ben Gurion airport outside Tel Aviv on Tuesday...

5 hours ago

Special Report

Tired and emotional, Ukrainians arrive by train in Berlin

Berlin, Mar 1 – At Berlin central station, commuters rush past a mother and her four children as they stand bewildered on the platform,...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya condemns racist sentiments in Ukraine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Martin Kimani has condemned reports that racism has characterized the ongoing humanitarian response...

5 hours ago

World

Hundreds of Ukrainian tourists stranded in Zanzibar

Dar es Salaam, Mar 1 – Tanzania said it would look after hundreds of Ukrainian tourists stranded in its Indian Ocean archipelago of Zanzibar...

5 hours ago