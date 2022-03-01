India to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine: officials 

India has announced plans to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following the crisis from the Russia invasion.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India will be sending various aid, including medicines.

“India will provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine including medicines,” he said but did not provide further details.

He also said more evacuation flights will be provided. “Once you cross the Ukrainian borders we will make sure that there are enough flights to bring you back whether it takes a day or two more,” he said. And he added that India is augmenting the presence of the MEA teams for necessary arrangements at the borders points in Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Hungary and Moldova. “Contact details of teams have been shared. We are increasing the size of the MEA teams. We are also augmenting the strength of our embassies in countries bordering Ukraine. Every day we are authorizing more officials from nearby countries as well as from Delhi, ” he added. He asked the Indian Nationals to try to go to the western part of Ukraine and contact teams, contact control rooms. Share the location information so that they can get them registered and see when can they be brought out because the borders are very crowded, he said. He said the Indian government will cater for the entire evacuations.