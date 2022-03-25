India sends more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

India has sent more aid to Afghanistan, with the fifth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes.

Officials said this is part of the 50,000 MT of wheat.

Rahul Nangare, Customs Commissioner at the Attari Border said, “This is the 5th assignment of 2000 metric tonne (MT) of wheat, which is being sent to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border.”

“This was an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, under a total of 50000 MT of wheat will be sent to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid,” he added.

Afghanistan is facing a major food shortage in recent months that is necessitating aid from India.

The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India reached Afghanistan’s Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26.

Meanwhile, the second convoy of India’s humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the MEA had said.

Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on March 8.

The fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat is being dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border on March 15.

Earlier, India had announced that it will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan.