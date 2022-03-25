Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ground-level ozone is significantly reducing yields of rice, wheat and maize in parts of Asia, a new study finds

Afghanistan

India sends more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Published

India has sent more aid to Afghanistan, with the fifth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes.

Officials said this is part of the 50,000 MT of wheat.

Rahul Nangare, Customs Commissioner at the Attari Border said, “This is the 5th assignment of 2000 metric tonne (MT) of wheat, which is being sent to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border.”

“This was an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, under a total of 50000 MT of wheat will be sent to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid,” he added.
Afghanistan is facing a major food shortage in recent months that is necessitating aid from India.

The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India reached Afghanistan’s Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26.

Meanwhile, the second convoy of India’s humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the MEA had said.

Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on March 8.

The fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat is being dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border on March 15.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier, India had announced that it will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

S.Korean envoy lauds India’s leadership in Indo-Pacific region

South Korea’s envoy Chang Jae-bok has lauded India as an emerging global power especially in the economic domain and the Indo-Pacific region as part of...

2 days ago

World

UAE army tours India to boost defence cooperation

An army delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army has toured India, on a six-day visit to India, to boost defence cooperation.The Defence...

2 days ago

World

India’s Modi thanks Australia for returning stolen artefacts

New Delhi, Mar 21 – Australia has returned 29 religious and cultural artefacts to India, among them several stolen or illegally exported from the...

4 days ago

World

India comes to the rescue of Sri Lanka amid tough economic situation

The Indian government has enhanced its bilateral relations with its immediate neighbour Sri Lanka amid the worsening economic situation in the island nation. Sri...

4 days ago

World

India-funded Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital open in Nepal

March 21 – The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital building, built with India’s assistance has been inaugurated in Nepal’s Bhojpur region. Various ministers including Indian...

4 days ago

World

India PM Modi says talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida were productive

March 21- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as ‘extensive and productive, calling him a great friend...

4 days ago

World

India and Japan keen to strengthen collaborative projects in Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday reaffirmed the importance of collaborative projects between the two countries in the...

4 days ago

World

How Modi’s intervention with Russia, Ukraine leaders led to ceasefire for evacuation of Indian students

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised their patriotic fervour and sense of community service that exemplifies the Indian civilizational values. “Interacted with Indian...

March 16, 2022