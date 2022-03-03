Connect with us

This Maxar satellite image taken on February 28, 2022 and released on March 2, 2022 shows burning homes and impact craters in fields near Rivnopillia, Ukraine

World

India seeks Russia’s authority to evacuate its nationals through its territory

India has sought Russia’s authority for the emergency evacuation of its citizens stranded in Ukraine through Russian territory.

The request was put in Wednesday through Russian Ambassador-designate to India Denis Alipov.

Alipov said that Russia is in touch with Indian authorities concerning the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Kharkiv and other areas of eastern Ukraine.

“We have received India’s requests for emergency evacuation of all those stranded there through the Russian territory. We are actively working on all ways and means to launch such an operation and provide a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of the people there,” he stated.

Alipov also expressed his gratitude towards India for its unbiased stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the United Nations. India understands the depth of this crisis,” he stated.

The Russian ambassador-designate also consoled the demise of an Indian student in Kharkiv and assured that Russia will do everything in its power to support the evacuation of the Indian citizens from Ukraine. He also stated that Russia will launch an investigation into the “unfortunate incident” of the Indian student.

Notably, one Indian student lost his life in Kharkiv on Tuesday because of shelling in the area.

Meanwhile, the Union Government has launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

