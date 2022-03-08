Connect with us

Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv has endured almost non-stop fire in recent days

World

India kicks off last leg of ‘Operation Ganga’, asks students to head to Hungarian City Center

Published

The Indian Embassy at the weekend asked its stranded students to reach the Hungarian City Center in Budapest between 10 am-12 pm.

“Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm,” Indian Embassy in Hungary tweeted.

 Separately Indian Embassy in Kyiv also urged its nationals who are still in Ukraine to register themselves for the evacuation process under ‘Operation Ganga’.

“All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS,” India in Ukraine tweeted.

Ministery of External Affairs in its daily briefing said that around 13,300 people returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under ‘Operation Ganga’. He added that 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours, carrying around 2,900 onboard.

 “A total of 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard. Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far by 63 flights under ‘Operation Ganga’, and 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours,” MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
He noted that over 21,000 people have left Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the MEA yesterday informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city of Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from Sumy as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

Bagchi further said that so far 298 students have been evacuated from Pisochyn.

“We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The Embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven’t registered… In nearby Pisochyn…we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today,” he said.

