India establishes new route to evacuate citizens from Ukraine through Moldova

India said it had established a new route to evacuate its citizens in the Western part of Ukraine.
Authorities said the new route is through Moldova so as to save its citizens from the conflict in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Hi, what are you looking for?
India said it had established a new route to evacuate its citizens in the Western part of Ukraine.
Authorities said the new route is through Moldova so as to save its citizens from the conflict in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
India has announced plans to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following the crisis from the Russia invasion. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi...
Berlin (AFP), Mar 1 – Germany scrapped compulsory military service just over 10 years ago, but the conflict in Ukraine has reignited the debate...
Ankara, Mar 1 – The cramped hallway to Ukraine’s embassy in Ankara buzzes with volunteers charging back and forth with emergency supplies donated by...
Tel Aviv, Mar 1 – Israelis, Iranians and Tunisians landed back in their home countries Tuesday to the tearful relief of relatives, as evacuations...
London, Mar 1 – The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war...
Lod, Mar 1 – A repatriation flight from Romania carrying Israelis evacuated from Ukraine landed at Ben Gurion airport outside Tel Aviv on Tuesday...
Berlin, Mar 1 – At Berlin central station, commuters rush past a mother and her four children as they stand bewildered on the platform,...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Martin Kimani has condemned reports that racism has characterized the ongoing humanitarian response...