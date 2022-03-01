Connect with us

Capital News
People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cross train tracks to get to a train leaving for Poland, at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC2YSS9VLN58

World

India establishes new route to evacuate citizens from Ukraine through Moldova

Published

India said it had established a new route to evacuate its citizens in the Western part of Ukraine.

Authorities said the new route is through Moldova so as to save its citizens from the conflict in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said, “I am happy to announce that we have also been able to open a new route through Moldova.
He spoke during a special briefing on Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine,
“They will come into Moldova, then go from Moldova into Romania and then to Bucharest and fly out from there. This new route should help Indians in Southern Ukraine around Odesa and those places and those near Ukraine-Moldova borders.”
So far, authorities said, India has evacuated more than 8,000 of its nationals.
“We are separately expanding evacuation process through the Hungary border. There is a city of Uzhhorod that Foreign Secretary mentioned yesterday, we are using that as a staging point for that area. It is far southwest of Ukraine and Hungary also, we have good movement of people,” said Bagchi.

