Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (pictured October 12, 2021.

World

India comes to the rescue of Sri Lanka amid tough economic situation

Published

The Indian government has enhanced its bilateral relations with its immediate neighbour Sri Lanka amid the worsening economic situation in the island nation.

Sri Lanka has signed USD 1 billion credit line with India for procurement of food, medicines and other essential items.

The agreement was signed between the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Government of Sri Lanka, during Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksha’s two-day visit to India.

Analysts say that foundations have been laid for improving relationships with its immediate neighbours within the SAARC community. Though India has attempted to better relations between the countries, neighbours like Pakistan rebuffed these overtures to further fall into the debt trap of the Chinese government.

While Sri Lanka also signed numerous similar agreements with China, it was quick to understand after the Hambantota debacle that these wide cast loans at negligible interests were a trap.

At this critical juncture, Sri Lanka sought Indian support. As has been the case at different times, India intervened to help Sri Lanka tide over the immediate difficulties with a series of economic package announcements like a USD 1 billion line of credit, a currency swap arrangement of USD 400 million and a debt deferral of USD 515 million for two months.

These announcements were necessary for Colombo to escape from the debt trap of loans that China had cast through numerous contractual agreements. Additionally, these would help in the purchase of essential food items, pharmaceutical products and oil for the beleaguered Sri Lankan nationals, who are facing severe economic hardships.

Indian private sector has also evinced interest in cooperating /capacity building in sectors like hospitality, food processing, cement as well as pharmaceutical production. It must also be noted that Sri Lanka took the opportunity to invite the Indian Prime Minister to the BIMSTEC summit in Columbo at the end of this month to engage in substantive bilateral talks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the issue of Tamil reconciliation, India has consistently pushed for the devolution of power to North and East Sri Lanka, to which the Sri Lankan authorities have finally responded. A committee of experts has been instructed to submit a draft on the issue within two months to the President’s Council in Sri Lanka, after arriving at sufficient consensus amongst the Sinhalese majority.

Against this backdrop, many Sri Lankan families went on record, as per the local dailies, to state that there now existed a feeling amongst Sri Lankans that India had stepped in when they needed them the most.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India-funded Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital open in Nepal

March 21 – The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital building, built with India’s assistance has been inaugurated in Nepal’s Bhojpur region. Various ministers including Indian...

15 mins ago

World

India PM Modi says talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida were productive

March 21- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as ‘extensive and productive, calling him a great friend...

27 mins ago

World

India and Japan keen to strengthen collaborative projects in Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday reaffirmed the importance of collaborative projects between the two countries in the...

33 mins ago

World

How Modi’s intervention with Russia, Ukraine leaders led to ceasefire for evacuation of Indian students

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised their patriotic fervour and sense of community service that exemplifies the Indian civilizational values. “Interacted with Indian...

5 days ago

World

India’s Modi explains neutrality in Russia-Ukraine crisis

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has explained the reason for India taking a neutral stand in the conflict as he appealed for peace and...

7 days ago

World

Modi’s party projected to retain Indian mega-state

Lucknow, Mar 10 – A firebrand monk and poster boy of Hindu nationalism was set to retain power in India’s most populous state, partial...

March 10, 2022

World

India sends third consignment of 2,000 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan

The third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat has been dispatched for Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border. “The third consignment...

March 9, 2022

World

PM Modi discusses Ukraine situation with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine amid Russian military operation with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in a phone call. The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation...

March 9, 2022