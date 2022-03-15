Incomplete Big 4 projects will be carried on by next government- Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday said projects under the Big four agenda which will be incomplete after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term comes to an end will be carried on by the next administration.

Dena stated that the ongoing Big4 Agenda aligned projects won’t end with the tenure of President Kenyatta, noting that they’re part of the broad Vision 2030 and will be taken up by the next administration.

She however noted that progress has been made in all the Big 4 Agenda sectors. covering UHC, manufacturing, food security and affordable housing.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta won’t have completed all the #Big4Agenda projects by the time his term comes to an end later this year. However, so much progress has been made in all the Big 4 Agenda sectors covering UHC, manufacturing, food security and affordable housing,” she stated.

She reiterated that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader RailaOdinga in 2018 calmed down the country after a highly contested election enabling the Government to successfully deliver more projects.