IMLU lauds suspension of crackdown on boda boda operators over Forest Road incident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — The Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) has lauded the suspension of a nationwide police crackdown on boda boda operators condemning blanket condemnation by the State that led to “unnecessary violence”.

The National Police Service halted the operation mandated by President Uhuru Kenyatta citing ongoing consultations with stakeholders.

The crackdown was instituted in response to an incident on Forest Road in Nairobi, where a gang of boda boda operators molested a female motorist.

“It’s punitive nature and collective punishment approach is completely against the

philosophy of policing provided for in the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and the National Police Service Act 2011,” IMLU said in a statement to newsrooms on Sunday.

“It has led to unnecessary violence, injuries, and opened avenues of extortion

and corruption, leave alone the loss of business for those who are in compliance with the legal requirements,” IMLU’s statement added.

