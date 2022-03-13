x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta vowed decisive action to rid the boda boda sector of rogue elements/PSCU/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

IMLU lauds suspension of crackdown on boda boda operators over Forest Road incident

The Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) has lauded the suspension of a nationwide police crackdown on boda boda operators condemning blanket condemnation by the State that led to “unnecessary violence”.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — The Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) has lauded the suspension of a nationwide police crackdown on boda boda operators condemning blanket condemnation by the State that led to “unnecessary violence”.

The National Police Service halted the operation mandated by President Uhuru Kenyatta citing ongoing consultations with stakeholders.

The crackdown was instituted in response to an incident on Forest Road in Nairobi, where a gang of boda boda operators molested a female motorist.

“It’s punitive nature and collective punishment approach is completely against the
philosophy of policing provided for in the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and the National Police Service Act 2011,” IMLU said in a statement to newsrooms on Sunday.

“It has led to unnecessary violence, injuries, and opened avenues of extortion
and corruption, leave alone the loss of business for those who are in compliance with the legal requirements,” IMLU’s statement added.

More to follow…

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

Busia farmers bank on Artificial Insemination to spur milk production

Dairy farmers in Busia are embracing Artificial Insemination (AI) in breeding exotic cows to bridge the 40 million litres gap of milk deficit within...

2 hours ago

County News

37 youths living with disabilities complete CISCO Certified Technicians program

The graduands were trained for 9 months in Bridge IT Academy, which was launched in March 2021 targeting at equipping trainees with a strong...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells police to stop harassing boda boda operators, deal with criminals

Dr Ruto said it was unfair for the law enforcement officers to criminalize the entire boda boda sector, simply because of a few rogue...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Martha Karua says ‘relaxing at home’ as Kalonzo bolts out of OKA

Responding to a tweet by political analyst David Makali who asked of her whereabouts after OKA partners Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Giedion Moi (KANU)...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘We had small problems but had a handshake’: Raila on deal with Kalonzo

Odinga reported that they had resolved their issues with the Wiper leader and lauded him for agreeing to shelve his ambition and support his...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Was Kalonzo coerced into joining Azimio?

Musyoka has been cagey on supporting Odinga saying it was time the ODM leader returned a favor after he supporting him in three times...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio ratifies proposal to back Raila’s presidential bid

The over 300 delegates who had gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre ratified the resolution after 21 parties allied to the movement signed...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wiper, KANU sign Azimio deal leaving OKA allies stranded

The two parties are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio...

21 hours ago