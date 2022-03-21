Ijara MP urges speedy probe after armed individuals killed a man, torched his house

IJARA, Kenya, Mar 21 — Ijara Member of Parliament Sophia Abdi Noor has called for an expedited probe to uncover armed individuals who killed a in Garissa Town and set his house ablaze as his family watched helplessly.

Tawane Adow was killed and his property reduced to ashes, while his family helplessly watched in disbelief at Garissa Kunaso area early Sunday morning.

Brother Tawane Adow is another victim of violence following a series of planned and coordinated attacks within Garissa Town.

The MP noted that the attacks have become rampant and coordinated despite the outcry from the communities.

“I appeal to the security agencies to seriously take up this matter and bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book,” she said.

Last week the MP, her Daadab counterpart Dr. Mohamed Dahie and Garissa Senator Abdul Haji called on the security machinery to be alert on rising incidents of insecurity in Garissa County.

Garissa Regional Commissioner Nichodemus Ndalana said the government machinery is on alert and will take action on the perpetrators of the violence and warned politicians to be very careful and avoid hate speech that might cause conflict among Garissa County residents.