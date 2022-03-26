IEBC summons Moses Kuria over vote rigging remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria over the vote rigging claims he made during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegate Conference (NDC) at Kasarani.

While addressing delegates during the NDC, Kuria alleged that the 2017 election was rigged, in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The@IEBCKenya summons Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to appear before its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on 30th March, 2022 at Anniversary Towers 6th floor, Commission Boardroom for extermination over utterances he made at UDA party NDC at Kasarani on 15th March,” IEBC stated.

Similar remarks were made last month by Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege who is also under investigation by the commission.

Chege was the first to spark the vote rigging allegations after she claimed that the ruling Jubilee Party rigged votes, and nothing would stop the government from doing so again in the August polls.

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission has since grilled her even as she moved to court to challenge the commission’s mandate in the case.