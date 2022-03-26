Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. /CFM.

Kenya

IEBC summons Moses Kuria over vote rigging remarks

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria over the vote rigging claims he made during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegate Conference (NDC) at Kasarani.

While addressing delegates during the NDC, Kuria alleged that the 2017 election was rigged, in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The@IEBCKenya summons Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to appear before its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on 30th March, 2022 at Anniversary Towers 6th floor, Commission Boardroom for extermination over utterances he made at UDA party NDC at Kasarani on 15th March,” IEBC stated.

Similar remarks were made last month by Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege who is also under investigation by the commission.

Chege was the first to spark the vote rigging allegations after she claimed that the ruling Jubilee Party rigged votes, and nothing would stop the government from doing so again in the August polls.

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission has since grilled her even as she moved to court to challenge the commission’s mandate in the case.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Karua hits the ground running as she makes first appearance in Azimio rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua on Saturday made a first-time appearance during Azimio la Umoja movement rallies in...

21 mins ago

August Elections

I am in Kenya Kwanza to stay, Wetangula tells detractors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has told of those he says those who he says are peddling lies that...

27 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila endorses Fernandes Barasa for the Kakamega Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga has endorsed former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) boss Fernandes Barasa to take...

41 mins ago

Kenya

Governors Wambora, Lenolkulal ditch Azimio La Umoja, join UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar  26 –  Embu Governor Martin Wambora and his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkulal have ditched the Azimio La Umoja movement to join...

57 mins ago

August Elections

Raila issues direct nomination ticket to Butere MP Mwale who is seeking to defend seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has issued a direct nomination ticket to Butere Member of Parliament Tindi...

1 hour ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta to meet over 3,000 elders from Central Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Saturday set to meet over 3,000 elders from Central Kenya at State House, Nairobi....

5 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Munya hits out at MPs criticizing govt over increased fertilizer prices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has castigated MPs for their constant criticism of the government over skyrocketing fertilizer prices...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko joins Wiper party days after ditching Jubilee

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has joined the Wiper party weeks after decamping from the ruling Jubilee party. Sonko...

20 hours ago