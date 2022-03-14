I will support Raila 20 times for the sake of this country, Kalonzo declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that he would support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga 20 times if that would be the price for unity in the country.

Musyoka in an interview with KTN News stated that his move to support Odinga for the third time was a selfless move and not a bargaining chip as perceived by many.

“I said for the third time, now if people asked me if I would support Raila Odinga 20 times I would, I will if that’s what it would mean to keep this nation together,” he stated.

He defended his move to support Odinga for presidency for the third time despite vehemently denying previously and stating that he would be a stupid man to make such a move.

“The reason I kept saying I would be a big fool is because I knew the contents of the original agreement, because the document said whether he won or lost in 2017, in 2022 Raila Odinga was going to support our candidature but now that is water under the bridge,” he stated.

“I can sleep soundly because I have let Kenyans know why I was saying I will be a being fool because I had this document in my possession and everybody had it. But I have said with a clean heart, let it off my chest because I am a born-again believer,” he added.

The Wiper Leader stated that he will traverse different parts of this country to ensure that Musyoka take helm of the top seat of the country.

“I pray that he becomes the next president, and I will traverse different parts of this country to campaign for him,” stated Musyoka.

Musyoka had tabled a 2017 agreement with Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for the Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

“My brother has the option of abiding by the terms of this live binding, legal agreement and thereby emerging as a true, national, regional and indeed continental democratic hero,” said Musyoka.

Musyoka said he was ready and willing to lead the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in negotiations with Azimio on the basis of the 2017 he separately negotiated away from the National Super Alliance.

“He (Raila) chooses to act in utter defiance and repudiation of the agreement and thereby compound the trust deficit,” said Musyoka.

Musyoka said he was ready to work with Odinga, but the fresh negotiation will not be devoid of the 2017 deal.

“This document should form the basis of honest conversation and if they refuse that fine. We move on,” he said.