I will accept August Election outcome if it will be free and fair – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has committed to accept the outcome of the August General Election on condition that it will be free and fair.

Odinga gave the commitment when he made his presentation at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom, London on Wednesday on the subject of “Kenya’s 2022 elections: Priorities for unity and policy change”.

“If it is free and fair and we win or lose fairly we will accept the results either way so long as it is free and fair,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said his campaign team is closely monitoring steps the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is taking to guarantee credible polls come August 9.

“We have actually pointed out areas of our concern that we want them to address to ensure that the process is free and fair,” he said.

Odinga pointed out that they are hoping that the poll will not be disputed and result in another nullification that will subject Kenyans to a repeat presidential election like was witnessed in 2017.

The African Union envoy of Infrastructure has been accused by his opponents of being adamant to acknowledge that he will accept the poll outcome.

Deputy President William Ruto who spoke at the same venue two weeks ago challenged Odinga to commit and make his stance on whether he will accept the outcome of the polls.

Kenya has in recent days been treated to debate of vote rigging claims with a section of leaders revealing that the 2017 General Election was rigged in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta and that there is likelihood there would be a repeat of the same in the August polls.

Ruto and his allies continue to fuel the vote rigging claims that the state would rig the votes this time round in favor of Odinga who enjoys the backing of President Kenyatta.

The electoral commission is currently probing the allegations which were triggered by Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege and recently as of Tuesday by Gatundu South MP.

Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said Kuria will be required to shed light on his allegations but remained adamant that the elections were free, fair and credible.

“The commission will proceed and take action on Moses Kuria in terms of law, our team will investigate and if the wording he said is confirmed and found to be offensive then we shall proceed to summon him. We have an investigation team that will deal with that as soon as possible,” Chebukati said.

Kuria made the claims on Tuesday during the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Kasarani where Deputy President William Ruto was endorsed to run for president in the August 9 polls.

“There are those saying Mt Kenya region votes will be divided. Honorable Waiguru, Rigathi, Wamatangi, Ichung’wa, Muthomi Njuki, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau we are the ones who made Uhuru win the election and we are the ones who stole for him,” Kuria said.