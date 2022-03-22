Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The witness who testified in the Ruto and Sang case, said he was first approached by a person identified as (person 19). /FILE

Kenya

I was offered money, land, house to withdraw testimony in Ruto, Sang ICC case – Witness 8

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The 8th International Criminal Court (ICC) witness in the trial case against lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing witness tampering charges in the Hague Based Court, on Tuesday revealed that he was offered money, agricultural land, and a fully constructed house to withdraw his testimony.

The witness who testified in the Ruto and Sang case, said he was first approached by a person identified as (person 19), who would then introduce him to the people offering the bribe.

“He came to my home and we talked, he was also a witness but he had resigned but I didn’t know why he had resigned,” the witness said.

The witness said they met at location (42) with person (19) and other people identified as P (7), P(31), P (39) and ‘another person I can’t mention here in public session’.

At location 42, the witness said that is where they discussed how he would be rewarded with the money, land and a house if he withdrew from being a witness in the Ruto and Sang case.

Several witnesses who have testified in the case narrated how they were approached with bribe offers and threats to stop being ICC witnesses.

Gicheru is being accused of playing the role of locating ICC witnesses, approaching them with bribes and in other incidences threatening them.

He is facing 8 charges of witness bribery and intimidation in what the Prosecution said was an attempt to sabotage the case against Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Arap Sang.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He denied all the charges during the opening of the trial on February 15, 2022.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

I gave false testimony in Ruto, Sang case so as to go abroad, 7th ICC witness says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21- The 7th witness in the trial case against lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing witness tampering charges at the International...

1 day ago

Top stories

Ruto appeals to Uhuru to remain neutral in August polls

GATUNDU, Kenya Mar 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain neutral in the August General Election. He...

3 days ago

Kenya

Do not sabotage my bid by campaigning for Raila, Ruto pleads with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta not to spearhead the campaigns of Orange Democratic Movement...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Jubilee MPs now want DP Ruto out of govt, says he’s crossed the red tape

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar16 – Jubilee MPs now say it is time Deputy President William Ruto considered quitting the government after joining and embracing a...

6 days ago

Kenya

Ruto should tell Kenyans what he knows about rigging in elections – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to table evidence on allegations he made that...

6 days ago

Kenya

Raila Most preferred presidential candidate in Nairobi, Ruto Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is the most preferred Presidential candidate in Nairobi, the latest research by...

March 10, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Dismiss Azimio at your own cost!

The season of opinion polls is here with us. It is also that time in the electioneering period when political formations unleash their power...

March 2, 2022

Kenya

DP Ruto meets with Nebraska Governor during US tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Deputy President William Ruto and his entourage on Tuesday met with the Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, as part of...

March 1, 2022