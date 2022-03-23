I respect Karua’s decision to join Azimio, may the best team win – Moses Kuria



NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Chama cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria now says he respects Martha Karua’s decision to join the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Kuria, also the Gatundu law maker on Wednesday had called on the NARC Kenya leader to “pick a side” in the upcoming general elections slated for August 9.

He had also asked her to rally support behind Deputy President William Ruto in a bid to end what he termed as “dynastic domination” and give hope to Kenyans.

“I respect the decision of my sister Martha Karua to join Azimio just like she respected my decision to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Ultimately Kenya is the winner and democracy will prevail. May the best team win,’ stated Kuria.

While joining the Raila Odinga led- Azimio, Karua noted that all sides have people with a tainted past, but picked Azimio because it has a “critical mass of good people”.

She declared support for Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga, saying that she took the decision after ‘careful consideration’.

Karua had been part of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that brought together Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi who all joined the Azimio movement two weeks ago.

Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula were part of the group were the first to bolt out to form the Kenya Kwanza Alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.