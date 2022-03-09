I have explained Forest Road Incident more than any public policy: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says the Forest Road incident has put the global spotlight on Kenya in a negative way.

Speaking during a meeting with boda boda riders on Wednesday, Matiangi indicated that he has had to explain the incident more than any public policy.

He also indicated that the government has waived licence fees for all Boda Boda riders.

The CS stated that genuine operators will have to be registered afresh.

He pointed out that the exercise will be conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority following which they will be issued with Smart Cards.

More to follow….